Matiang’i Challenges Youth to Lead and Demand Accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya Jubilee Party presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i has called on young people to take a central role in shaping Kenya’s future.

Speaking during the Kirinyaga Diocesan Youth Celebration at the Anglican Church of Kenya, Matiang’i told thousands of attendees that the country’s challenges are a result of poor leadership and decision-making.

He said Kenya has great potential, but has been held back by how it has been managed, adding that the responsibility to change this now lies with the youth.

“The Lord has blessed us with a beautiful country. What is destroying it are the mistakes we have made in managing it,” Matiangi declared. “Young people, you have a greater responsibility to make Kenya better than it is today.

”Praising the youth for living “tribelessly” since June, he issued a blunt challenge: “You are more in number — politics is a game of numbers. Take charge of that game! Occupy leadership at all levels and stop allowing non-credible people to occupy positions of responsibility.

Matiang’i praised young people for what he described as a growing sense of unity beyond tribal lines, saying this puts them in a strong position to influence the country’s political direction.

He urged them to actively participate in leadership, noting that politics is a game of numbers and that young people have the advantage.