Embakasi East Returning Officer reported missing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka has gone missing.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati Friday said the Returning Officer went missing after stepping out of the Constituency Tallying Centre to pick up a call from an unknown individual at about 9pm on Thursday.

Chebukati said Musyoka had been picked up by his bodyguard in the morning and reported to work at the East African School of Aviation but later went missing after stepping out to pick the said call.

The IEBC Chairperson said Musyoka’s deputy had since reported to the National Tallying Center where verification of statutory presidential election result tallies from 290 constituencies was ongoing.

More to follow…