ELOG to probe how Githongo acquired branded jacket to conduct interview with alleged IEBC hacker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Elections Observer Group (ELOG) has launched investigations to establish how Anti-Corruption Activist John Githongo acquired their branded jacket that he wore as he interviewed the alleged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) server hacker.

ELOG Chairperson Ann Ireri said their attention was drawn following the video clip shared on social media which documents a confession by the alleged member of a group that hacked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) data transmission portal, whereby the interviewer, John Githongo was captured donning ELOG’s observer jacket.

Ireri indicated that their branded jackets are only issued to a special category of trained and independent non-partisan roving observers drawn from its leadership, its thematic members and partners as well as senior staff.

“We have therefore launched an investigation to ascertain how the concerned individual acquired the jacket,” she stated.

She further clarified that the said individual is neither a member of ELOG nor an accredited observer.

The said video was released moments after Activist Githongo submitted a damning affidavit at the Supreme Court in support of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s Presidential petition alleging that a whistle-blower confided in him on how he was part of a team that manipulated presidential results.

In a well detailed affidavit, the former journalist Githongo said that the whistleblower told him that he was part of 56 people dubbed ‘The Team’ and who had been recruited to allegedly infiltrate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) systems.

Githongo further stated that the Team had 10 supervisors who were guiding and directing the other 46 individuals who were recruited to access and manipulate forms 34As.

He accused some IEBC officials led by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati of working closely with the said supervisors in changing the number of votes in favour of Ruto.

ELOG were part of various observer groups which were monitoring Kenya’s 2022 General Elections and they also conducted their own Presidential Vote Tally.

In a statement released after presidential results were announced, ELOG reported that their PVT estimates are consistent with IEBC’s official results for the 2022 presidential election.

According to them, William Ruto managed 50.7 per cent while IEBC official figure is 50.49 per cent.

As per their tally Raila Odinga managed 48.7 percent against IEBC’s 48.85 per cent.