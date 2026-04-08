IEBC secures Sh2.9bn in Supplementary Budget to pay pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has secured a Sh2.9 billion allocation to clear pending bills under the Supplementary Budget signed into law by President William Ruto on Wednesday.

The supplemantary spending pan also allocated Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Sh17.6 billion to enhance tax collection efforts, Parliament announced on Wednesday.

The Supplementary Appropriation Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 16 of 2026) was passed by the National Assembly on April 2, and forwarded to the President for assent.

The legislation, sponsored by the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, aims to regularize expenditures under Article 223 of the Constitution and realign the national budget to address urgent emerging priorities, including security operations, disaster response, personnel costs, and key infrastructure programmes.

The approved Supplementary Estimates I for FY 2025/2026 increased total expenditure by Sh393.16 billion, raising the national budget from Sh4.301 trillion to Sh4.695 trillion — an increase of 9.1 per cent over the original estimates. Of this, Sh363.88 billion is allocated to the National Government and Sh29.27 billion to Consolidated Fund Services.

The budget adjustment includes a Sh229.42 billion increase in current expenditure and Sh134.46 billion for capital projects, while Sh41.3 billion is allocated under Article 223 to support security operations, emergency relief in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), and key infrastructure projects.

Key Sectoral Allocations

Governance and Security

The security sector remains the biggest beneficiary, receiving Sh60 billion.

The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration will receive Sh11.9 billion, including Sh3.9 billion for security operations, Sh2 billion for the National Integrated Security Command and Control System (NISCCS), Sh2 billion for compensation of demonstration victims, and Sh4 billion for police modernization.

IEBC’s Sh2.9 billion allocation will settle pending legal bills, supporting stability and restoring confidence in electoral institutions.

Education

The sector received additional funding, including Sh24.2 billion for the Teachers Service Commission to cover salary shortfalls and health insurance contributions, Sh4.1 billion for the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) bringing its total to Sh45.6 billion, Sh3.88 billion to clear university salary arrears and support the Wings to Fly programme, Sh6 billion to support Moi and Kabarnet Universities, Sh1.5 billion for the University Funding Board, Sh3 billion for pending medical bills for teachers, and Sh2.6 billion for Kenya-China TVET Project Phase III.

Health

The sector received Sh4.7 billion for the State Department for Medical Services and Ksh 775 million for Public Health and Professional Standards.

Key allocations include Sh4 billion to settle pending NHIF bills, Sh675 million for Level 4 hospital upgrades, Sh5.4 billion for the medical internship programme (total Sh9.8 billion), Sh2.5 billion for Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Sh2.6 billion for the national vaccines programme.

Infrastructure and Housing

The Horn of Africa Gateway projects received Sh4.5 billion, while the Affordable Housing Programme secured Sh25 billion to accelerate delivery under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Agriculture and Food Security: Over Ksh 17 billion was allocated to the sector, including Ksh 10 billion for the fertilizer subsidy programme (total Ksh 18 billion), Ksh 1 billion each for tea reforms and MSME agricultural credit, Ksh 2 billion for sugar reforms including salary arrears, and Ksh 1.5 billion for food security and crop diversification initiatives.

Blue Economy and Forestry

Sh350 million will support the Oceanic Conference to boost Kenya’s marine conservation and sustainable fisheries. Forestry initiatives include Sh2 billion for tree planting and rangeland restoration, and Sh500 million through KEWASIP to expand watershed protection.

The government emphasized the need for stronger non-tax revenue mobilization through privatization and securitization.

The Sh17.6 billion enhanced KRA allocation is expected to boost tax collections, reduce public borrowing, and maintain fiscal stability.

The Supplementary Budget I for FY 2025/2026 seeks to ensure continuity of critical government services, support urgent national priorities, and reinforce the development agenda across key sectors.