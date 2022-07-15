Connect with us

July 14, 2022 | UDA presidential candidate William Ruto addresses a campaign rally in Narok/DPPS

2022 ELECTIONS

‘The wrath of the voters awaits you!’: Ruto to critics accusing him of being bitter

Leaders allied to Ruto’s chief opponent, Raila Odinga, who enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, have accused the UDA leader of being temperamental and bullying his critics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 — Deputy President William Ruto has told off critics accusing him of having anger management challenges saying his rage is nothing compared to the wrath of the electorate against his opponents whom he accused of presiding over the erosion of the country’s economy.

“They are busy spreading propaganda that Ruto is angry. Do they expect me to be happy after they derailed our development plan? Doo they expect me to be happy with the rise in the cost of leaving?” the UDA presidential candidate posed during a campaign stop in Kisii on Thursday.

“Forget about my anger, it is nothing compared to the electorate who go to bed hungry. You’ll be astonished by the wrath of the voter on August 9,” the leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance said.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa fired the first salvo saying Ruto almost slapped him and ordered him to quit.

Wamalwa made the remarks amid sustained public discourse on a leaked clip in which Ruto was recorded telling a delegation of elders from the vote-rich central region that he almost slapped President Kenyatta after the Head of State proposed that he steps down following the nullification of his election for a second term in 2017.

“I almost got slapped by that guy. This is a secret I have kept for all these years. He told me to get out of his government and hand to me a resignation letter the following day,” he during a campaign rally for Odinga in the western region on Sunday.

Wamalwa further claimed Ruto had a history of assaulting rivals saying he hit Former Minister Reuben Chesire outside the late President Daniel arap Moi’s State House office.

“You didn’t start today; anger management is an issue that you have. Even during the Moi regime you assaulted the late Reuben Chesire, my brother in law. When we say what you have said or done because of your anger, Eugene Wamalwa is not insulting you,” Wamalwa stated.

Ruto had however denied the reports earlier but admitted having had a heated argument with Chesire.

