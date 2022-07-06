August Elections
Raila most preferred Presidential Candidate in Nairobi at 49pc, Infotrak poll shows
MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Tuesday told the High Court of its desire to seek a stay...
NYERI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is working with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest candidates...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – A Recent survey by Infotrak Research Firm has revealed that Senator Johnson Sakaja is the post popular Nairobi Gubernatorial...
NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – United Kingdom Trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clark has resigned citing lack of confidence in Prime Ministers Boris Johsnon’s...
Nairobi, Kenya, July 6 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has assured Kenyans of security during the upcoming polls saying that the government has put...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Running Mate Martha Karua has reiterated that a deputy President must be a team leader...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on IGAD Heads of State and Government to work together towards sustainable solutions to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – The Ministry of Health together with its development partners have unveiled the Kenya National Reproductive Health Policy 2022-2032. The...