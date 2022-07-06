Connect with us

Raila Odinga issues a press statement at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi/FILE

August Elections

Raila most preferred Presidential Candidate in Nairobi at 49pc, Infotrak poll shows

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – A recent survey n Nairobi has placed Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s popularity at 49 percent ahead of his closest rival Deputy President William Ruto. According to the study by Infrotrak Research Firm, Ruto’s popularity rating was 30 percent. Out of the 1,024 respondents that were interviewed 5 percent of them said they would vote for Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah while 0.3 would choose David Mwaure of the Agano Party. 15 percent refused to answer. More to follow…..

