Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Martha Karua (L) and Rigathi Gachagua (R).

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua-Gachagua debate set for Tuesday ahead of Raila-Ruto duel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13- The Deputy Presidential debate will be held on Tuesday next week.

A statement from the Presidential Debate Secretariat says the debate will be held in two tiers, starting at 5pm with candidates whose popularity rating based on three recent opinion polls is less than 5 per cent.

It will be followed by candidates with above 5per cent popularity rating who will face each other at from 7pm to 10pm.

“Under the presidential debate rules, the moderators will select the questions to be asked and shall not share the same with candidates,” said Clifford Machoka, Head of the Presidential Debate Secretariat.

Both debates will be held at the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) where the Nairobi gubernatorial debate was held on Monday.

Head of the Presidential Debate Secretariat Clifford Machoka says invitations have been sent to all the candidates.

The main presidential debate will be held on July 26.

The debate is organized jointly by the Media Owners of Kenya (MOK), Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

Organizers of the debate have urged all candidates to participate in the debate so as to enable Kenyans understand their agenda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The plea came even as Deputy President William Ruto vowed to keep off the debate accusing the media of bias.

But a new survey by the Media Council of Kenya shows that Ruto now enjoys more media coverage at 46 per cent than his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya who got 45 per cent in the past week.

A previous report by MCK had indicated that Ruto was not getting as much coverage as Odinga, in what the Deputy President said force him to keep off from the presidential debate.

This will be the third televised presidential debate in the country, the first being in 2013.

In the 2017 presidential debate, President Uhuru Kenyatta kept off but it still went on.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Gachagua whisked away after chaos rock Meru rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) running mate Rigathi Gachagua was Wednesday whisked away in a chopper after chaos erupted between rival...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto now getting more media coverage than Raila: MCK data

NAIROBI, Kenya July 13-The latest data by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) shows that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto is...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I was merciful to the corrupt, Karua will jail them, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya saying it will be the...

6 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sideshows aside, Let Ruto take part in the presidential debate

In the run-up to the 2022 elections, different stages of the campaign have shaped the momentum and as we get to the homestretch, the...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila dares Ruto for a ‘bruising battle’ in raging manual voter register debate

NAROK, Kenya Jul 12 – Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dared his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto...

2 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja silences Igathe’s doubts on credentials after late arrival for debate

Igathe, Jubilee Party's candidate in the City Hall race, had anchored his opening remarks during the debate of his credentials saying he was a...

2 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mutua: Azimio pollsters know Raila is headed for defeat

Mutua who is among party chiefs who founded the Azimio coalition before ditching the outfit alongside his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi (Pamaja Africa Alliance)...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pollster scores Uhuru as average performer in second term review

The survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 35 percent of the 1,533 respondents interviewed between June 25 and 30...

2 days ago