Ruto vows to deliver on two-thirds gender requirement within 90 days in office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to ensure implementation of the entrenched two-thirds gender rule within the first three months if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance clinches the presidency.

Speaking on Friday during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter, DP Ruto said he was aware that women form the largest population in the country and their needs ought to be well taken care off both at the National Government and at the County level.

“Within three months of the Kenya Kwanza rule, we will put a mechanism to actualize the two-third gender rule and immediately operationalize that mechanism so that women don’t have to wait longer,” he said.

“While we went through the many economic fora across the country, we listened to the women of Kenya. They told us many things about empowerment, leadership, and they gave us examples of how they want things to change.”

Ruto pledged to make women equal partners in his government saying they will be the face of the Kenya Kwanza government.

He exuded confidence that Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders including governors if successful in the August elections.

“Will produce most elected women Governors, setting a record in Kenya,” Ruto said.

He pointed out that “The 2022 election is about the economy of the republic of Kenya and its people. The face of this election is a woman, she is called mama mboga.”

“Even before the elections, we already have a woman who has been elected as a Woman Rep in Kericho County; she is unopposed,” Ruto added.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has already announced that if it forms the next government, more women will be appointed on the cabinet and other senior appointive posts.

The twelfth Parliament which was dissolved indefinitely on Thursday failed to enact the gender rule that seeks to have more women in Parliament for the last 10 years.

The Kenya Kwanza Women Charter outlined seven key issues that they want addressed by the government if the Ruto led team wins the polls.

They include, economic empowerment, women leadership, education for women, protection of women against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV), health, environment, agriculture and ownership of land by women.

While responding to their requests, DP Ruto committed that that an agency will be formed to directly cater for women’s issues.

He said, the agency which will be domiciled at the office of the President will be led by a female official who will also be sitting at the cabinet.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential flagbearer further promised to actualize access to government procurement opportunities by ensuring that women-owned enterprises will automatically qualify for financing through the hustler fund.

“I commit that the women will have a 50 percent access to the 50 billion shillings hustler fund without any conditions or interest,” the DP said.

With the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, DP Ruto further committed to ensure a comprehensive return to school formula for teenage mothers, under bursary schemes, as well as put an end to period poverty by providing sanitary pads to all girls for free.

Ruto who is seeking to take over from President Uhuru Kenya pledged to create an institute at the Kenya School of Government to train women and build the capacity of women in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Ruto is among the four candidates who have so far been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to seek for the top seat come August 9 polls.

Others include his closest political nemesis and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flagbearer Raila Odinga, George Wajakoyah of the Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.