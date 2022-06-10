Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UDA presidential candidate William Ruto signs the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi County/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to deliver on two-thirds gender requirement within 90 days in office

Ruto pledged to make women equal partners in his government saying they will be the face of the Kenya Kwanza government.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to ensure implementation of the entrenched two-thirds gender rule within the first three months if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance clinches the presidency.

Speaking on Friday during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter, DP Ruto said he was aware that women form the largest population in the country and their needs ought to be well taken care off both at the National Government and at the County level.

“Within three months of the Kenya Kwanza rule, we will put a mechanism to actualize the two-third gender rule and immediately operationalize that mechanism so that women don’t have to wait longer,” he said.

“While we went through the many economic fora across the country, we listened to the women of Kenya. They told us many things about empowerment, leadership, and they gave us examples of how they want things to change.”

Ruto pledged to make women equal partners in his government saying they will be the face of the Kenya Kwanza government.

He exuded confidence that Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders including governors if successful in the August elections.

 “Will produce most elected women Governors, setting a record in Kenya,” Ruto said.

He pointed out that “The 2022 election is about the economy of the republic of Kenya and its people. The face of this election is a woman, she is called mama mboga.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Even before the elections, we already have a woman who has been elected as a Woman Rep in Kericho County; she is unopposed,” Ruto added.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has already announced that if it forms the next government, more women will be appointed on the cabinet and other senior appointive posts.

The twelfth Parliament which was dissolved indefinitely on Thursday failed to enact the gender rule that seeks to have more women in Parliament for the last 10 years.

The Kenya Kwanza Women Charter outlined seven key issues that they want addressed by the government if the Ruto led team wins the polls.

They include, economic empowerment, women leadership, education for women, protection of women against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV), health, environment, agriculture and ownership of land by women.

While responding to their requests, DP Ruto committed that that an agency will be formed to directly cater for women’s issues.

He said, the agency which will be domiciled at the office of the President will be led by a female official who will also be sitting at the cabinet.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential flagbearer further promised to actualize access to government procurement opportunities by ensuring that women-owned enterprises will automatically qualify for financing through the hustler fund.

“I commit that the women will have a 50 percent access to the 50 billion shillings hustler fund without any conditions or interest,” the DP said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, DP Ruto further committed to ensure a comprehensive return to school formula for teenage mothers, under bursary schemes, as well as put an end to period poverty by providing sanitary pads to all girls for free.

Ruto who is seeking to take over from President Uhuru Kenya pledged to create an institute at the Kenya School of Government to train women and build the capacity of women in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Ruto is among the four candidates who have so far been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to seek for the top seat come August 9 polls.

Others include his closest political nemesis and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flagbearer Raila Odinga, George Wajakoyah of the Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Ruto signs Kenya Kwanza’s Women Charter

Deputy President William Ruto signed a Women Charter outlining his policy interventions should he form the next government during a forum at the Nyayo...

56 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto signs Women Charter detailing policy interventions, gender inclusion key pillar

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, DP Ruto committed to address the issue of the Sexual and Gender...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza govt will provide free sanitary towels for all girls: Ruto

Dr Ruto who is also the Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate pledged to double the amount of money allocated to school feeding plan “to double...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sema kuchoma! Pastor refers to Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha while praying for Ruto, Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – A pastor referred to Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha on Friday while praying for the alliance’s presidential candidate William...

6 hours ago

August Elections

The most formidable women leaders are in Kenya Kwanza – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Deputy President William Ruto now says the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders if successful in...

6 hours ago

World

Intersex person to vie for Mukuru Kwa Njenga MCA seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 8 – Kwamboka Kibagendi is the first intersex person to vie for a political seat in Kenya after he was nominated...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA writes to NIS over the use of intelligence reports for propaganda

The Ruto-led party sought to understand whether Kibicho’s remarks were based on NIS data arguing that such reckless use of intelligence reports may jeopardize...

2 days ago

August Elections

Raila leading in presidential race at 42pc followed by Ruto with 38pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed the popularity of Azimio-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at...

2 days ago