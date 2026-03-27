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Leonard Wamuthende Njeru of UDA won the Mbeere North by-election.

Kenya

Court orders partial vote recount in Mbeere North by-election

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – The High Court in Embu has ordered a partial recount of votes in Mbeere North by-election over irregularities in several polling stations.

Justice Richard Mwongo in his ruling on Friday directed that ballot materials from selected polling stations be re-examined after the court found irregularities and gaps in election records.

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The case was filed by petitioner Newton Kariuki Ndwiga, who is challenging the outcome of the election against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and other respondents.

The election was won by Leonard Wamuthende Njeru of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by 15,802 votes beating his closet rival Ndwiga who garnered 15,802 votes.

In his petition, Ndwiga argued that the mini-poll was riddled with chaos, violence, manipulation of voter registers, and altered election documents.

He claimed that what voters wanted was not reflected in the final results.

One of the key concerns raised by the court was a ballot box that contained “strategic materials” with no clear explanation.

“Ballot box No. 135 contains items that were placed there without any basis or explanation,” the court noted.

The judge ordered the box to be opened and all its contents scrutinised to establish how the materials ended up there.

The court also singled out Kaungu polling station, where violence disrupted voting.

“Gross violence and overrunning of wananchi… resulting in a thirty-minute closure of polling, could have affected the outcome,” the judge ruled.

The court also directed that 15 ballot boxes containing KIEMS kits be opened.

The aim is to determine whether unregistered or unidentified voters may have cast ballots.

The court also identified eight polling stations where election forms (Forms 35A) may have been altered without proper countersigning.

These include stations like Rwagori Primary School, Karimari Primary School, and Kanyuambora Primary School.

A detailed review will compare results recorded on forms with KIEMS data and final tallies.

The Deputy Registrar has been directed to oversee the exercise and file a report by April 17, 2026.

The case will be mentioned on April 22, 2026, when parties will make final submissions based on the findings.

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