Karen MCA locked out of August 9 race over economic crimes conviction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has locked out Karen Ward Representative David Mberia from the August 9 polls citing his economic crimes conviction.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Saturday explained that Mberia was disqualified after he failed to appeal his conviction.

“Under conviction of economic crimes and not pursuing appeal we have an MCA by the name David Mberia of Karen ward,” Chebukati said.

He clarified that those with active cases in court will however be allowed to run in the August election, as well as those who are being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Chebukati further stated that public officers who did not resign by February 9 will not be cleared.

In 2021, Mberia was convicted on three counts of soliciting for a bribe and receiving treated money from the EACC.

According to court documents, Mberia demanded Sh1 million from an idividual identified as Samuel Maina Kiragu in order to influence the outcome of an inquiry that was carried out by the Culture and Social Services Committee in regard to the ownership of the land where Kiragu Waichahi Schools was built.

Mberia further demanded a bribe of Sh500,000 from Kiragu on April 25, 2019.

He was also charged with receiving a bribe of Sh200,000 from Kiragu.

He had been charged alongside two other MCA’s Jared Okoth Okode (Mathare North) and Abraham Mwangi Njihia (Woodley/Kenyatta) who were freed for lack of evidence.