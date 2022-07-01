Azimio-One Kenya pokes holes into Kenya Kwanza manifesto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has poured cold water on the recently launched Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto saying it is a mockery of the quest of economic liberation in the country.

Odinga questioned why Deputy President William Ruto failed to outline a strategy of fighting corruption in the country yet it is the main obstacle to economic growth in the country.

“You saw that guy launch his manifesto, they talked a lot and I was listening. I didn’t hear mention even one thing about corruption, which is the main problem in this country,” he stated. “We all know why he didn’t mention issues of corruption.”

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka insisted that the political pledges by the Ruto-led team cannot be trusted given that he failed to deliver on the Digital Literacy programme.

“This people from UDA even for one second didn’t touch on corruption. This is the issue that has destroyed our economy. They are the criminal enterprise of corruption,” Musyoka said.

Several leaders in the coalition also poked holes into the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, claiming it was full of fake promises.

Former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth accused Deputy President William Ruto of doublespeak saying Kenyans deserve a leader who has a stand.

Kenneth called out the Kenya Kwanza team saying they are lying to Kenyans over the country’s debt, yet the same was approved when Garissa Town MP Aden Duale was the Majority Leader, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa was the Budget committee chairman.

“I was surprised when I saw Ruto speak about the country’s debt situation while Duale and Ichung’wa were clapping yet they are the same people who brought the motion to increase the debt ceiling,” stated Kenneth.

Homa Bay Governor candidate Gladys Wanga urged Kenyans not to be swayed by fake promises.

Wanga asked Nyamira residents to interrogate some of those seeking their votes if they have a habit of keeping promises, before voting them.

“Ruto promised our children laptops, where are they? He promised us stadia do we have them? Then why should we believe him now? posed Wanga.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed also laughed off Ruto’s promises, and questioned why he can’t fulfil the promises now yet he is in office.

Junet also called upon the residents to ensure they turn up in large numbers so as to give Azimio a clear win.

“This person giving you all these promises is the current Deputy President of Kenya. I am wondering why he can’t fulfill them now. Please avoid this man, he is full of lies,” stated Junet.