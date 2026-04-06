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L-R: Former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and ex-Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Fuel scandal: Liban, Sang, Bargoria face 10-year jail risk as charges loom

Top energy officials face possible jail terms, fines and asset seizure over alleged fuel procurement fraud. DCI probe widens ahead of court arraignment.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — Senior energy sector officials implicated in the reported manipulation of petroleum stock data and irregular fuel procurement now face a widening spectrum of criminal charges, as investigators pursue sanctions under anti-corruption laws ahead of their expected arraignment on Tuesday.

Those at the centre of the probe include former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, ex-Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria.

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Also under investigation are Deputy Director of Petroleum Joseph Wafula and Kenya Pipeline Company Supply and Logistics Manager Joel Mburu.

The five arrested on Friday, are tentatively set for court appearance Tuesday due to the ongoing Easter holiday as President William Ruto vowed an unrelenting war on what he termed as “energy sector cartels”.

“These cartels in the energy sector will not be allowed to operate freely. They will not escape accountability,” he said on Sunday.

“In 2022, we talked about ending corruption and many did not believe it. They thought it was a bluff. I want to say here today, we will not talk about corruption we will do what needs to [be] done to end it in this country,” he said.

“In 2022, we talked about ending corruption and many did not believe it. They thought it was a bluff. I want to say here today, we will not talk about corruption we will do what needs to [be] done to end it in this country,” he said.

The suspects face charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and the Penal Code.

Possible offences include abuse of office, protection of public revenue violations, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Jail time and fines

Under the anti-corruption law, convictions carry penalties of up to Sh1 million in fines or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, alongside mandatory additional fines equivalent to twice the value of the loss or benefit obtained.

Courts may also order asset forfeiture, recovery of unexplained wealth, and disqualification from holding public office.

At the heart of the case is the alleged falsification of fuel stock data to create a false impression of a supply crisis—actions investigators believe the officials used to justify the procurement of an emergency fuel cargo outside the Government-to-Government framework and at inflated prices.

Authorities are also examining whether the consignment met quality standards, raising the possibility of further charges tied to substandard goods and public safety risks.

The probe has since expanded into financial forensics, including asset tracing and analysis of transactional flows to determine whether any officials or associated entities derived undue benefit.

In a parallel development, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned against public commentary that could undermine the integrity of the investigations.

The agency Sunnday confirmed it is reviewing remarks made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for possible offences under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, including hate speech, incitement, or ethnic contempt—though it stressed this line of inquiry is separate from the petroleum case.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will review the investigation files once complete and determine the formal charges when the suspects appear in court.

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