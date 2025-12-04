City Hall gets nod to increase parking charges to Sh569

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Nairobi MCAs have approved a plan which allows City Hall to raise parking fees from the current 300 shillings to 569 shillings.

The 2025-2030 Tariffs and Pricing Policy on service costs, which was tabled before the House after public participation, introduces a cost-based pricing model that aligns all county charges, with the actual cost of service delivery.

County documents show that it costs Nairobi, about 569 shillings to provide a single parking service, a figure that will guide future tariff adjustments in upcoming Finance Bills.

While the policy does not immediately increase parking charges, it gives the county the legal authority to revise fees upward, with revenue projections already indicating, a significant rise in expected parking collections in the next financial year.