Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto during the July 26, 2022 presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi on July 26, 2022. /CFM

Top stories

PHOTO Gallery: Presidential Debate

Published

Here is a collection of photos from the July 26, 2022 presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Kenya’s capital Nairobi ahead of the August 9 election.


DP William Ruto during the July 26, 2022 presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi on July 26, 2022. /CFM

Agano party presidential candidate David Mwaure during the July 26, 2022 presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi on July 26, 2022. /CFM
Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah at the Catholic University for the presidential debate. he is accompanied by his Spokesman Jaymo Ule Msee on July 26, 2022. He walked away after organisers told him he can not debate in the first tier for candidates who polled over 5 per cent popularity rating.
Eric Latiff (KTN) and Yvonne Okwara (Citizen) while moderating the July 26, 2022 presidential debate.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says he will stop govt borrowing to control spiraling public debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26- Deputy President William Ruto now says if elected as the 5th President of Kenya come August 9th general election, his...

11 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake to blame for high cost of living, Ruto maintains

Nairobi, Kenya, July 26- – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former opposition Chief Raila...

24 mins ago

August Elections

I will make public all contracts signed between Kenya, other countries – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says he will make public all contracts signed by Kenya and other countries if elected...

31 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto debates alone after Raila kept off

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto enjoyed the presidential debate limelight alone on the podium Tuesday after...

54 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Debate to give us chance to tell Kenyans our plans for the future – Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says the presidential debate marks a defining moment for Kenyans as they prepare to elect...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto arrives at CUEA for the presidential debate

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto arrived at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Tuesday, for...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto arrives for debate with 2 ‘hustlers’ who endorsed his nomination

The Deputy President who was also accompanied by the Second Lady Rachel Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua arrived for the debate shortly...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Church not been fully involved in good governance issues by those in power: Mwaure

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano party Presidential flagbearer David Waihiga has defended the church over its role in advocating for good governance in...

2 hours ago