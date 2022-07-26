PHOTO Gallery: Presidential Debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Here is a collection of photos from the July 26, 2022 presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Kenya’s capital Nairobi ahead of the August 9 election.



DP William Ruto during the July 26, 2022 presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi on July 26, 2022. /CFM



Agano party presidential candidate David Mwaure during the July 26, 2022 presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi on July 26, 2022. /CFM

Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah at the Catholic University for the presidential debate. he is accompanied by his Spokesman Jaymo Ule Msee on July 26, 2022. He walked away after organisers told him he can not debate in the first tier for candidates who polled over 5 per cent popularity rating.