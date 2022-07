NYAMIRA, Kenya, Jul 1- There was a show of opulence in Nyamira County on Friday as leaders from the Azimio One Kenya Alliance flooded the parking grounds with helicopters, as they campaigned in the Gusii region.

The team was led by their Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto among other leaders.