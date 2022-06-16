Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwli. /FILE

Kenya

Atwoli proposes law to compensate employees from work-related accidents

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Central Organization for Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for an amendment to the Work Injury Benefits Act to compel employers to compensate employees who get injured or die in the line of work.

Speaking during the marking of domestic workers day on Thursday, Atwoli said having such a law will ensure that victims of work-related accidents do not go through a lot of channels including courts while seeking compensation.

Atwoli noted that most employees have missed out on compensation due to lack of a law.

“The incoming 13th Parlaiment should amend the Work Injury Benefits Act and incorporate Occupational Health And Safety as part of fundamental princples and rights at work. This will make it compulsory for employers to compensate their affected employees,” stated Atwoli.

Atwoli’s proposal comes few weeks after a family of a man who was an employee of a steel firm was burned to death in a furnace, rejected a compensation package offered by the firm.

The management of Thika-based Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited had initially offered the family of Caleb Otieno Sh420,000, an offer which was met with outrage.

According to the company the payment was not to be made at once, but in installments of Ksh 7,000 for five years.

The family resorted to having the compensation package determined by the courts after talks collapsed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Uhuru orders appointment of COTU’s Rose Omamo to NSSF Board by Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President Uhuru Kenya has directed Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui to immediately gazette Rose Omamo as...

May 1, 2022

Kenya

Atwoli says Uhuru just going on leave, he’s young, expect him back

Nairobi, Kenya, May 1- Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has spoken of the possibility of President Uhuru Kenyatta ruling the...

May 1, 2022

Kenya

Atwoli wants Gulf jobs for Kenyans anchored on govt to govt deal

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21-Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli is now pushing for a legal framework on the gulf employment...

April 21, 2022

Top stories

Who will succeed Kibor: Atwoli or Omar Lali as Men’s Conference Chairman

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – A rift has emerged among followers of the famed imaginary Men’s Conference as separate factions declared firebrand trade unionist...

March 18, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Wherever he’s been I’ll be’: Atwoli sets out on a mission to undo Ruto’s gains abroad

He vowed to take his message to Israel and all other nations with significant diaspora populations.

March 8, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t mind him, he is a stupid man: Ruto on Atwoli

Ruto took issue with Atwoli's move to stonewall a proposal that sought to increase contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for people...

March 7, 2022

County News

Ruto’s campaign castigates Atwoli for suggesting the DP will commit suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign has castigated flamboyant trade unionist Francis Atwoli for suggesting that UDA’s presidential candidate...

February 8, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta will not retire like any other Head of State, Atwoli says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli now says President Uhuru Kenyatta will not retire...

February 7, 2022