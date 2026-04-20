COTU to Push for 23% Minimum Wage Increase Ahead of Labour Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions Kenya (COTU-K) is set to demand a 23 per cent increase in the minimum wage during this year’s Labour Day celebrations, as pressure mounts over the rising cost of living and worsening labour conditions.

The resolution was reached during a high-level meeting at the COTU Solidarity Centre, where union leaders convened to finalise plans for the 61st Labour Day event scheduled to be held in Vihiga County.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli pointed out that workers across the country are increasingly unable to meet basic needs amid sustained economic pressures.

“We cannot talk about productivity when workers cannot afford to live. The cost of living is no longer rising gradually it is accelerating,” Atwoli said.

He described the proposed wage increment as a necessity rather than a negotiation point, citing mounting inflation and declining job security.

Data presented at the meeting showed a sharp drop in permanent employment, from 42.3 per cent in 2016 to 31.7 per cent currently, underscoring a shift towards more precarious forms of work.

“The Kenyan worker the backbone of this economy is under immense strain. This demand is not arbitrary; it is grounded in the reality of survival,” he noted.

Atwoli also issued a stern warning to employers and state agencies over what he termed as disregard for workers’ rights, particularly in the implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

He singled out the Kenya Railways Corporation, cautioning that failure to honour labour agreements could trigger industrial unrest, in reference to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

“Failure to respect CBAs is an open invitation to conflict. Institutions mandated to support fair remuneration must not become obstacles to workers’ rights,” he said,

The union boss pledged direct intervention in ongoing labour disputes, reaffirming COTU’s commitment to defending workers’ welfare.

Vihiga County is set to host this year’s Labour Day celebrations at the proposed Kidundu Stadium, whose construction will begin in February at a cost of Sh960 million.

The 10,000-seater facility, to be built by the Kenya Defence Forces, is expected to be ready in time for the national event.