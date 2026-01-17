Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli reappointed KPAWU boss as he seeks sixth term at COTU

Veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli has been re-appointed unopposed as KPAWU Secretary General for another five-year term as he prepares to defend his COTU-K leadership.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — Veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli has been re-appointed unopposed to serve another five-year term as General Secretary of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) following the union’s Quinquennial Conference held at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu.

In a statement after his re-election, Atwoli thanked KPAWU members for the renewed mandate, describing the outcome as a strong vote of confidence in his leadership.

“I want to thank the members of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) for re-electing me unopposed for another five-year term to the position of General Secretary,” he said.

“With this re-election, and the endorsement to contest for the position of Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU-K, I affirm my commitment to advancing workers’ interests and improving their welfare.”

KPAWU is Kenya’s primary trade union representing agricultural workers in sectors including tea, coffee, flowers, and other plantation-based industries.

The union is an affiliate of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K), the country’s umbrella body for organised labour.

Atwoli’s unopposed re-appointment comes as he prepares to defend his leadership at the national level.

He is seeking a sixth term as Secretary General of COTU-K, having been unanimously endorsed on January 6 by 42 secretary generals of COTU-affiliated unions to retain the top post.

Beyond the domestic labour movement, Atwoli continues to hold influential positions on the international stage.

On June 10, 2025, he was unanimously re-elected as Deputy President of the Commonwealth Trade Union Group (CTUG), a network of national trade union centres from more than 40 Commonwealth countries.

