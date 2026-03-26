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COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Kenya

COTU slams ‘fake’ petition reports, insists only 3 cases filed, not 7

COTU has dismissed reports of multiple election petitions as false, insisting only three cases exist as courts decline to stop its newly elected officials.

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NAIROBI, Kenya MarThe Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya) has hit out at what it calls “false and misleading reporting” over petitions challenging its recent elections, even as courts declined to stop the registration of its newly elected officials.

The union Secretary General Francis Atwoli in a statement on Thursday said some media houses had exaggerated the number of court cases filed against the union’s March 14 elections held in Kisumu, insisting that only three petitions exist not seven as widely reported.

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“COTU (K) wishes to state, unequivocally, that only three baseless petitions have been filed,” Atwoli said.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi refused to grant orders seeking to block the registration of COTU officials.

At the same time, the High Court in Kerugoya declined to issue similar orders, saying it lacked jurisdiction and transferred the matter to Nairobi.

Atwoli welcomed the decisions, saying they confirm that its leadership remains legally in office.

“The petitions will not stop COTU (K) from serving the interests of our members,” Atwoli said.

The workers’ body accused unnamed individuals of influencing sections of the media to spread propaganda and misinformation about the elections and court cases.

“Some media houses have continued to misrepresent facts through the influence of certain busybodies with questionable backgrounds,” Atwoli said.

He further claimed that some of the petitioners are not union members and do not represent the interests of Kenyan workers.

Among those mentioned are individuals and organizations that COTU described as having no known link to trade union activities.

COTU maintained that its affiliates remain firm and unbothered by the ongoing legal challenges.

“All affiliates of COTU (K) are unbothered by the petitions, as they took part in the elections and respect the right of any Kenyan to go to court, regardless of the emptiness of the petitions,” the statement read.

The union also downplayed claims that the court rulings were a “reprieve,” insisting there was never any real threat to its leadership.

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