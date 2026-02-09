Wajackoyah presents Atwoli with a sheep in Ildamat allegiance visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah visited veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli at his Ildamat residence on Sunday in what the COTU leader termed as an allegiance visit.

Atwoli, a pro-government figure who switched allegence to Kenya Kwanza coalition following President William Ruto’s election in 2022, confirmed that Wajackoyah pledged to follow any political guidance he provides from the larger Luhya bloc in Western Kenya

“Today, George Wajackoyah visited me at my Ildamat home, in my capacity as a Luhya elder, to affirm his loyalty,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli explained that Wajackoyah brought with him a traditional acceptance symbol—a sheep—signifying respect for Luhya customs and community leadership.

The meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.