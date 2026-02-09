Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Atwoli explained that Wajackoyah brought with him a traditional acceptance symbol—a sheep—signifying respect for Luhya customs and community leadership/Francis Atwoli

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajackoyah presents Atwoli with a sheep in Ildamat allegiance visit

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah visited COTU leader Francis Atwoli, pledging loyalty while presenting a traditional acceptance symbol.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah visited veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli at his Ildamat residence on Sunday in what the COTU leader termed as an allegiance visit.

Atwoli, a pro-government figure who switched allegence to Kenya Kwanza coalition following President William Ruto’s election in 2022, confirmed that Wajackoyah pledged to follow any political guidance he provides from the larger Luhya bloc in Western Kenya

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Today, George Wajackoyah visited me at my Ildamat home, in my capacity as a Luhya elder, to affirm his loyalty,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli explained that Wajackoyah brought with him a traditional acceptance symbol—a sheep—signifying respect for Luhya customs and community leadership.

The meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen hails ‘positive results’ Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley operations

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says ongoing security operations in Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley are delivering results, vowing decisive action against banditry.

3 hours ago

NAIROBI RENEWAL

Sh220bn housing, water and roads plan to revamp Nairobi — Ruto

President William Ruto touts Nairobi transformation plan targeting housing, water, roads, waste management and slum eradication under a Sh220bn investment drive.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Azimio without ODM is dead’: Ruto mocks Uhuru’s efforts to revive Azimio

President William Ruto declares Azimio Coalition “dead without ODM” amid opposition leadership changes and delays in gazettement, warning of another electoral defeat.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muli-led NLP becomes first African member of International Libertarian Alliance

Kenya’s National Liberal Party joins the International Alliance of Libertarian Parties, marking Africa’s entry into the global libertarian movement.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Verify’: Mudavadi warns youth against unsafe overseas jobs amid Ukraine war casualties

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi warns Kenyan youth to verify overseas job offers through official government channels amid rising cases of trafficking and unsafe recruitment,...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Farouk Kibet leads UDA campaigns ahead of Isiolo South by-election

Farouk Kibet leads Kenya Kwanza campaigns for UDA’s Tubi Mohamed Tubi in the Isiolo South by-election, as a sibling rivalry with Jubilee-backed Bina Mohamed...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Musinga-led bench agreed with National Assembly, MPs on NG-CDF

The Court of Appeal explains why the amended NGCDF Act is constitutional, agreeing with the National Assembly and MPs on decentralization, oversight, and separation...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM disowns Oketch Salah’s tours, cautions grassroots structures

ODM distances itself from businessman Oketch Salah, saying his statements do not represent the party amid grassroots tours.

2 days ago