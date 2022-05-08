Nairobi Expressway to be opened next Saturday on trial basis, Uhuru announces

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the Nairobi Expressway will be opened next Saturday to motorists on a trial basis.

President Kenyatta made the announcement during conclusion of the inaugural edition of the Nairobi City marathon dubbed Uhuru Classic.

The head of state pointed out that the opening of the Highway will reduce the rampant traffic jam that is often witnessed on the roads.

“This will give us the opportunity to see what can be improved on as the government puts final touches on the expressway,” he said.

The road is expected to cut travel time from the south to west of Nairobi to about 20 minutes from two hours.

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway will be required to move at a speed of 80km/h once opened to the public.

Taking U-turns and reversals is prohibited on the expressway, with motorists who miss the planned exit required to proceed to the next toll station to leave.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will operate the road for 27 years to recoup the money through toll fees.

CRBC is responsible for designing, financing and building the expressway, and will maintain and operate it during the concession period.

Several activities have also been prohibited on the expressway, including graffiti and scribbling on expressway property and setting up billboards without prior authorization.

Racecar drivers have also not been spared as any form of speed test and race is prohibited along the expressway.