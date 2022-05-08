Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Nairobi Expressway will be opened in May 2022.

Kenya

Nairobi Expressway to be opened next Saturday on trial basis, Uhuru announces

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the Nairobi Expressway will be opened next Saturday to motorists on a trial basis.

President Kenyatta made the announcement during conclusion of the inaugural edition of the Nairobi City marathon dubbed Uhuru Classic.

The head of state pointed out that the opening of the Highway will reduce the rampant traffic jam that is often witnessed on the roads.

“This will give us the opportunity to see what can be improved on as the government puts final touches on the expressway,” he said.

The road is expected to cut travel time from the south to west of Nairobi to about 20 minutes from two hours.

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway will be required to move at a speed of 80km/h once opened to the public.

Taking U-turns and reversals is prohibited on the expressway, with motorists who miss the planned exit required to proceed to the next toll station to leave.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will operate the road for 27 years to recoup the money through toll fees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CRBC is responsible for designing, financing and building the expressway, and will maintain and operate it during the concession period.

Several activities have also been prohibited on the expressway, including graffiti and scribbling on expressway property and setting up billboards without prior authorization.

Racecar drivers have also not been spared as any form of speed test and race is prohibited along the expressway.

 

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila running mate committee to shortlist three candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The Azimio running mate selection committee will on Monday and Tuesday engage candidates shortlisted to deputize the coalition’s flagbearer...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Munya, Oparanya, Lee Kinyanjui added to Raila running mate shortlist

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has been added to Azimio shortlist for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga’s running...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi warns leaders against unsubstantiated Poll rigging claims

KISII, Kenya, May 7 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned leaders against unsubstantiated poll rigging claims. Speaking in Kisii, Matiangi indicated that...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko cancels Governor’s bid launch in Tononoka over venue dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko has called off his bid launch in Tononoka ground with the politician blaming unfair...

19 hours ago

Kenya

I never took anyone’s Job in Govt, Matiangi says

KISII, Kenya, May 7 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has challenged those who claim he took their Job in government to come out...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

You have failed to advise Uhuru properly, go back to Bondo, Ruto tells Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Deputy President William Ruto now says his political rival Raila Odinga is to blame for the failures in the...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Don’t blame me! I have fully undertaken my duties as Deputy President – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – “I will not carry the cross of failures in the delivery of manifesto pledges for the Jubilee government” This...

21 hours ago

EDUCATION

Magoha expresses concern over low Form 1 admissions

KISUMU, Kenya, May 7 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned parents against delaying to enroll their children to school with the hopes...

21 hours ago