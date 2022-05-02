Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi gave the directive during the second day of his working tour in Ol Moran where he expressed optimism that the new security measures will restore order/Ministry of Interior

Govt imposes 30-day curfew in Marsabit following increased banditry attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit following cases of insecurity in the bandit-prone area which recently led to the loss of five lives.

Speaking after chairing a security meeting at the General Service Unit Headquarters, Matiangi said the curfew which will be in force for the next 30 days will also allow security agencies to deal with the illegal proliferation of firearms in Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

He ordered a crackdown on illegal mining activities which seem to support the rise in insecurity.

Matiangi further declared Kom Sub-location in Isiolo County as a disturbed area for the next 30 days adding that the government has been moving security resources in the area to deal with suspected bandits.

