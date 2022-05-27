Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former National Assembly Deputy speaker Farah Maalim when he called for the re-opening of the Kenya-Somalia border, May 27, 2022. /KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim calls for reopening of Kenya-Somalia border

Published

GARISSA, Kenya, May 27 – Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Farah Maalim, has called for the reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border in Wajir and Mandera counties to facilitate cross border trade between the two countries.

Government shut down the border close to four years ago, as part of the security operations against Al-Shabaab terror group operating from the Somali side.

Apart from security, there were also concerns about drug trafficking and smuggling of counterfeit goods from across the borders.

Maalim, who is contesting for the Dadaab Constituency seat in the coming General Election said there is need to relook at the decision and allow cross border trade, establish customs offices in the border areas to levy taxes.

“The opening of the Kenya-Somalia border is not an option. We shall push for that and make sure it remains open,” Maalim said.

“We can create a border economy and be in a position to eliminate cross-border insecurity. Currently, there is no sharing of pastures, economic resources or security intelligence between the two sides because the border is closed,” he added.

The former Legislator said that the opening of the border will support the integration in the greater Horn of Africa, thus important for the economy of the country.

Among the border points that were closed include Liboi, El-Wak, Diff and Hamuma in Wajir.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

3 People Killed after trench collapsed on them in Nyeri

NYERI, Kenya, May 27 – Three people have been killed after a trench they were digging while constructing a house collapsed on them in...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Labour Court dismisses appointment of 3 KEMSA Board Members

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has dismissed the appointment of three Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board members...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Zambian charged with falsely obtaining Sh170mn in fake gold deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – A Zambian national has been charged with falsely obtaining Sh170 million from a businessman by pretending he was in...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila a man of courage, conviction for making me running mate – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Azimio Coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua has defended the move by Raila Odinga to appoint her as his deputy...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We must compel IEBC to detail its poll readiness: Karua

In a consultative meeting with civil societies, Karua warned that the country might find itself in the same pitfall in 2017 where presidential elections...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Health survey reveals alarming surge in teen pregnancies, increased risks

The current data from Kenya data and health survey 2021 shows that teen pregnancy is at alarming stages especially in Kiambu, meaning a higher number of...

3 hours ago

County News

Police discover 2 bodies dumped into an abandoned car stolen in Lucky Summer

Police said that the victims’ bodies were recovered from a vehicle which had reportedly been stolen from the owner on Saturday.

5 hours ago

crime

Five suspects arrested for Kidnapping man, demanding ransom

Nairobi, Kenya, May 27- Nairobi-based detectives have apprehended five suspects among them three women for kidnapping a man and demanding a ransom to set...

6 hours ago