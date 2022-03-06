UDA to conduct final verification exercise by next Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will concluded verification of aspirants who have paid nomination fees on Wednesday March 9.

This will be the final clearance for UDA political aspirants to know whether they will participate in the party’s primaries.

Political aspirants in the five elective seats seeking use the UDA ticket as their political vehicle will know whether they are eligible to participate in the party’s nomination exercise set for April 9 to 16.

“The party wishes to notify the aspirants of the final verification exercise ending Wednesday 9th March 2022 at 6:00pm,” said Anthony Mwaura, the National Election Board Chair.

Mwaura stated that aspirants will also receive nomination details by today as a confirmation of receipt from the party.

Yesterday was the deadline of payment and registration for aspirants eyeing various elective seats.

Mwaura said in a notice on Monday that all interested and qualified should submit their applications for nomination through the party’s website by 5th March.

The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) said they have no preferred candidates, and the party will not issue a direct ticket to any aspirant.

“The Deputy President William Ruto has undertaken that the nominations will be free and fair. All aspirants will face Wanjiku’s verdict on nominations day,” Mwaura said.

Male aspirants seeking to be nominated for gubernatorial seats are being charged Sh500,000, Sh250,000 for females, and People Leaving with Disabilities are not charged anything.

Men seeking senatorial positions are required to pay Sh250,000 while females Sh125,000.