Suspect behind loss of New Generation Passports arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Police have arrested the mastermind behind the loss of new generation passports from job recruitment agencies along Mfangano street, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was arrested with twenty-two passports in his possession which he is said to have been selling to West African nationals.

“Stephen Obiero, was arrested by detectives based at the directorate of immigration services, following a sudden high demand for the treasured travel document. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the passports are sold to West Africans who are in the country illegally, each at Sh22,000,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

“The detectives who had done their homework posed as pidgin speaking West Africans and lured the thug to a matatu along Mfangano street, where the transaction took place. Unbeknownst to the thug, he was dealing with multilingual undercover agents, speaking a mixture of Yoruba and broken English,” the report stated further.

The DCI stated that most of the passports recovered belong to young female Kenyans who deposited them at recruitment agencies for job opportunities in the gulf states.

The immigration detectives are currently tracing the owners of the passports and the suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday.