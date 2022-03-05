Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The suspect was arrested with twenty-two passports in his possession which he is said to have been selling to West African nationals. /COURTESY

Kenya

Suspect behind loss of New Generation Passports arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Police have arrested the mastermind behind the loss of new generation passports from job recruitment agencies along Mfangano street, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was arrested with twenty-two passports in his possession which he is said to have been selling to West African nationals.

“Stephen Obiero, was arrested by detectives based at the directorate of immigration services, following a sudden high demand for the treasured travel document. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the passports are sold to West Africans who are in the country illegally, each at Sh22,000,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

“The detectives who had done their homework posed as pidgin speaking West Africans and lured the thug to a matatu along Mfangano street, where the transaction took place. Unbeknownst to the thug, he was dealing with multilingual undercover agents, speaking a mixture of Yoruba and broken English,” the report stated further.

The DCI stated that most of the passports recovered belong to young female Kenyans who deposited them at recruitment agencies for job opportunities in the gulf states.

The immigration detectives are currently tracing the owners of the passports and the suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Suspect believed to be involved in Sh25mn Kimilili bank heist

HOMABAY, Kenya, Mar 5 – Police have arrested a suspect believed to be part of the gang that was involved in the Sh25 million...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya condemns racist sentiments in Ukraine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Martin Kimani has condemned reports that racism has characterized the ongoing humanitarian response...

4 days ago

County News

Man jailed for 6 months for abusing a girl in Homa Bay

HOMA Bay, Kenya Feb 24 – A man was on Wednesday handed a six months jail term by a Homa Bay court after he pleaded...

February 24, 2022

Africa

KDF participates in joint maritime campaign with US, Canada and African peers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — Kenya’s military has concluded a 14-day joint maritime exercise with Canada and forces from eight African nations in an...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

3 police officers arrested for harassing motorists in Kariobangi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 24 – Three police officers have been arrested on suspicion of harassing members of the public in Nairobi’s Kariobangi area. Police...

February 24, 2022

World

UN warns of dire global impact of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Feb 23 – A United Nations meeting on Ukraine Wednesday heard that a full-scale Russian invasion of the country...

February 24, 2022

Africa

Report reveals surge in RPG launchers, machine guns in Al Shabaab’s possession

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 —  Al-Shabaab has amassed a variety of small arms and light weapons since its formation in the mid-2000s, a new...

February 23, 2022

Africa

Al-Shabaab spent USD24mn in arms purchasing deals in 2021: report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab spent 24 million US dollars for arms procurement in 2021, a report by Hiraal Institute,...

February 23, 2022