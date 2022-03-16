x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The IG was expected to give details on allegations that state machinery was used in the eviction of tenants from houses in Pumwani and Eastleigh. /FILE

Kenya

IG Mutyambai fined Sh500,000 for snubbing Senate Summons

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Senators have fined police Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai Sh500,000 for snubbing its invitations and summons.

Mutyambai has snubbed the summons to appear before the Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations committee three times attracting the wrath of the senators.

The IG was expected to give details on allegations that state machinery was used in the eviction of tenants from houses in Pumwani and Eastleigh.

Allegations are rife that the exercise that was undertaken in the strict surveillance of the police and NMS officers.

“We are not going to stop at the fine. The Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai must appear before this committee,” the committee chairman Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen insisted that the Inspector General must appear before the Committee and prove that the National Police Service was not involved in the illegal evictions.

“We want to have evidence that the money will come from his personal account and not public coffers,” Murkomen said.

This comes even as Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi also skipped the Committee invitation for the third time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Badi led entity is accused of aiding land grabbing in different parts of the city especially police stations which have no title deeds.

Badi skipped the Committee sitting and sent a letter to indicate that he was unwell and admitted to Karen hospital.

The faces behind private developers accused of illegal evictions of residents of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage staff quarters in Eastleigh and Pumwani staff quarters are still hidden.

Of contention is the property belonging to Pumwani Staff quarters and Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) where NMS evicted residents with private developers taking over ownership of the property.

The devolution committee members who visited the two sites are investigating the two instances of alleged land grabbing following a statement of intervention by Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga.

The private developers started building rental properties on the disputed parcel after the residents were evicted in June 2021.

Senators have turned their guns on Badi claiming that his entity has taken over management of the Nairobi City County to abet illegal grabbing of land in the devolved unit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

FOOD INSECURITY

Cash transfers to support people in ASALs exceeded Sh1bn in Jan: Oguna

Through a press release to the media, the Government Spokesperson, Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said each beneficiary received Sh3,000 as emergency relief and the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome holds talks with President Sirleaf during historic visit

President Sirleaf, Liberia's first woman President, commended Koome on her elevation to head the judicial arm of government becoming the first woman to do...

4 hours ago

Politics

Raila meets UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces on Day 2 of his tour

Nairobi Kenya, Mar 16- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga met the United Kingdom’s Minister for...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i meets Chinese trade association officials over security of key projects in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday hosted a delegation of the China-Kenya Trade Association to a meeting focusing on...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is Ruto who introduced Uhuru to me: Wanjigi

Wanjigi who spoke on Tuesday at the UDA National Delegates Conference that crowned Deputy President William Ruto its presidential candidate for the August 9...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Duale to spill the beans on Uhuru’s scheme against Ruto in a new book

The Garissa Township Member of Parliament, who was kicked out from the revered position in June 2020 at the height of an aggressive purge...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is bottom-up, not bottom vs up: Ruto to detractors

Speaking at the party's NDC, the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate said that the hustler nation and their economic model is the only way to...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘You’re made of fine gold,’ Ruto tells allies who resisted Jubilee ‘witch-hunt’

Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of weaponizing State agencies against those he differed with politically to orchestrate a desired succession plan.

24 hours ago