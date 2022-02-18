Matiangi seeks classification of Pokot Warriors as an outlawed group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has vowed to recommend the categorization of the Pokot Warriors as an outlawed group.

Matiangi is expected to present the proposal to the National Security Council (NSC) following a spate of attacks in the North Rift region.

His remarks on Friday followed an attack by armed bandits who ambushed three school buses with students from Tot Secondary School killing a driver assigned to one of the buses and injuring 15 others including students and teachers.

Matiangi said the recommended categorization will allow for more forceful interventions against the group which has wreaked havoc in the region.

“We will categorize them the same way we categorize Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) and the terror groups that we have in the country. What that means in terms of security is that we are going to apply a new level of force and fire to wipe out that organization,” Matiangi warned.

The CS added that he will gazette the group next week subject to authorization by the NSC.

The Interior CS said that the bandits operating in the North Rift region are criminal elements disguised as cattle rustlers.

He added that a time had come for the government to deal with them saying civilian approach in trying to restore peace has failed.

Matiangi urged the area leaders to play their part by preaching peace and empowering their communities to bring to an end the cycle of violence which has claimed thousands of lives.

“We ask the leaders in that part of the country to also do their bit. Bullets and guns don’t bring peace and don’t solve problems. Problems are solved by inter-communal conversations and proper investment in the livelihoods and the welfare of the people,” he said.

He took a swipe on the area leaders for not doing more to bring to an end the conflict that has lasted for decades.