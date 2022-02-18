Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Matiangi is expected to present the proposal to the National Security Council (NSC) following a spate of attacks in the North Rift region/Ministry of Interior

crime

Matiangi seeks classification of Pokot Warriors as an outlawed group

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has vowed to recommend the categorization of the Pokot Warriors as an outlawed group.

Matiangi is expected to present the proposal to the National Security Council (NSC) following a spate of attacks in the North Rift region.

His remarks on Friday followed an attack by armed bandits who ambushed three school buses with students from Tot Secondary School killing a driver assigned to one of the buses and injuring 15 others including students and teachers.

Matiangi said the recommended categorization will allow for more forceful interventions against the group which has wreaked havoc in the region.

“We will categorize them the same way we categorize Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) and the terror groups that we have in the country. What that means in terms of security is that we are going to apply a new level of force and fire to wipe out that organization,” Matiangi warned.

The CS added that he will gazette the group next week subject to authorization by the NSC.

The Interior CS said that the bandits operating in the North Rift region are criminal elements disguised as cattle rustlers.

He added that a time had come for the government to deal with them saying civilian approach in trying to restore peace has failed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matiangi urged the area leaders to play their part by preaching peace and empowering their communities to bring to an end the cycle of violence which has claimed thousands of lives.

“We ask the leaders in that part of the country to also do their bit. Bullets and guns don’t bring peace and don’t solve problems. Problems are solved by inter-communal conversations and proper investment in the livelihoods and the welfare of the people,” he said.

He took a swipe on the area leaders for not doing more to bring to an end the conflict that has lasted for decades.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Matiangi orders principal’s arrest after bandit attack targeting school bus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has ordered the arrest of a school principal after eight students sustained injuries during...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Cabinet team briefs envoys on poll preparations, transition plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — The government has given a commitment to ensure credible General Election and ensure a seamless transition after the August...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi, Munya say leaders criticizing govt must not claim credit for projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Two Cabinet Secretaries have told off political leaders claiming credit for  development projects executed by the government while criticizing...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Power, communication installations gazetted as critical infrastructure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted several installations that facilitate provision of critical services in the country as...

February 3, 2022

business

Car dealerships ordered to apply for digital licenses from NTSA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The Government has ordered all motor vehicle and motorcycle dealers operating in the country to apply for fresh licensing...

January 29, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Civilian vehicles with red number plates ordered off Kenyan roads

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has ordered the surrender of all red KG number plates to the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA)...

January 29, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt issues 30-day notice for vacation of powerline wayleaves

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The government has given people who have encroached on land reserved for power transmission lines across the country 30...

January 27, 2022

ENERGY REFORMS

Matiangi, Juma meet security chiefs and Kenya Power officials over pylon vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The government is set to kick off a sensitization exercise in a bid to dissuade members of the public,...

January 27, 2022