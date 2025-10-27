Connect with us

Matiangi leads Gusii delegation to pay condolence visit to Ida Odinga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi joined Gusii leaders from Kisii and Nyamira Counties today paid a condolence visit to Ida Odinga following the passing of her husband, the late Raila Odinga.

The leaders, led by conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the Odinga family, describing Baba as a selfless statesman whose lifelong struggle was dedicated to a just, democratic, and united Kenya.

Speaking during the visit, Matiangi reflected on Raila’s enduring legacy and his unwavering commitment to national transformation.

During the visit, the 2027 Presidential hopeful also presented Ida Odinga with a portrait capturing a cherished moment shared with Raila.

“I also took the opportunity to present Mama Ida with a portrait capturing a beautiful memory I shared with Baba, a testament of the warmth, accommodative and unifying spirit that defined his philosophy of leadership,” Matiangi stated.

The Gusii delegation reaffirmed their solidarity with the Odinga family and pledged to carry forward Baba’s vision of peace, unity, and progress for all Kenyans.

