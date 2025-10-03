PHOTOS: Matiangi dances into 2027 politics, declares Jubilee his party of choice

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 3 — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi showed off some unexpected moves in Nakuru as he mingled with youth leaders during a consultative meeting where he confirmed Jubilee Party as his vehicle of choice for his 2027 presidential bid.

Clad in a navy suit, Matiangi joined a group of excited young supporters in a lively dance session.

The room erupted in cheers as the youthful crowd, many in branded caps reading “Hands of Matiangi”, matched steps with the presidential hopeful.

The event was part of Jubilee’s broader revival drive following a Special National Delegates Convention chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 26.

Matiangi urged the youth to register in large numbers for the upcoming polls, calling them the cornerstone of Kenya’s future.

