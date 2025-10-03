Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The room erupted in cheers as the youthful crowd, many in branded caps reading “Hands of Matiangi”, matched steps with the presidential hopeful/Matiangi Press

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Matiangi dances into 2027 politics, declares Jubilee his party of choice

Clad in a navy suit, Matiangi joined a group of excited young supporters in a lively dance session.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 3 — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi showed off some unexpected moves in Nakuru as he mingled with youth leaders during a consultative meeting where he confirmed Jubilee Party as his vehicle of choice for his 2027 presidential bid.

Clad in a navy suit, Matiangi joined a group of excited young supporters in a lively dance session.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The room erupted in cheers as the youthful crowd, many in branded caps reading “Hands of Matiangi”, matched steps with the presidential hopeful.

The event was part of Jubilee’s broader revival drive following a Special National Delegates Convention chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 26.

Matiangi urged the youth to register in large numbers for the upcoming polls, calling them the cornerstone of Kenya’s future.

Matiangi confirms Jubilee as party of choice for 2027 State House bid » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi confirms Jubilee as party of choice for 2027 State House bid

Matiangi made the announcement during a consultative meeting with youth leaders in Nakuru County on Friday, where he urged residents to register early for...

41 minutes ago

Kenya

Uhuru’s last gamble: Revenge, legacy or 2027 power play with Matiang’i?

After failing to stop Ruto in 2022 even with state power, is Uhuru’s comeback about revenge, rewriting his legacy, or one final power play?

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jubilee seeks renewal at Special NDC attended by Uhuru, Matiangi

Speculation has been mounting about Matiangi’s possible role in Jubilee’s revival as he eyes the presidency in 2027 under an opposition alliance including Wiper...

1 week ago

Headlines

Governor Arati now declares support for Matiang’i’s 2027 Presidential

However, the Governor clarified that he is currently working with the National Government purely to ensure development projects are delivered to Kisii County.

September 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju bows out of Jubilee, says he respects party’s new path as outfit rallies behind Matiangi

His exit comes even as Jubilee officials rally behind former Interior CS Fred Matiangi as their preferred flag bearer for the 2027 presidential contest.

August 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo downplays flagbearer question as he leads allied opposition in Western tour

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said while the coalition intends to settle on a single candidate, discussions around a flagbearer are premature.

July 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, Kioni leadership in Jubilee party gazetted ending years of wrangles

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and her EALA counterpart Kanini Kega, who had briefly declared themselves party leaders, were removed from their positions.

July 1, 2025

Kenya

Opposition slams ‘Ruto-Raila IEBC nominees’ as plot to rig 2027 polls

The leaders announced plans to form a parallel electoral body, the People’s IEBC, described as a citizen-led watchdog.

May 13, 2025