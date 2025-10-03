Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Matiangi's declaration comes just days after attending Jubilee’s Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Ngong Racecourse, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta/FILE/Jubilee Party

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi confirms Jubilee as party of choice for 2027 State House bid

Matiangi made the announcement during a consultative meeting with youth leaders in Nakuru County on Friday, where he urged residents to register early for the elections, stressing the importance of broad participation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has officially declared his bid for the presidency on a Jubilee Party ticket, signaling a fresh phase in the party’s revival efforts following years of internal turmoil.

Matiangi made the announcement during a consultative meeting with youth leaders in Nakuru County on Friday, where he urged residents to register early for the elections, stressing the importance of broad participation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Listening to their ideas and aspirations reaffirmed my belief that we can overcome the failures of the present and chart a better path forward,” he said.

“With their courage and vision, we will restore hope, renew our unity, and build the future our young people deserve.”

His declaration comes just days after attending Jubilee’s Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Ngong Racecourse, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The convention, coming after prolonged internal wrangles, was seen as setting the stage for Jubilee’s political strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

‘Renewal’

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni described the convention as a moment of renewal, noting that Matiangi’s active engagement with party members is part of the broader repositioning.

“This gathering is more than preparation; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to unity, renewal, and a politics defined by purpose. Jubilee’s story is still being written, and together we move,” he said.

Jubilee Party to field candidates in all races in 2027 – Uhuru » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Matiangi’s entry adds momentum to an already crowded opposition field that includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K), Martha Karua (Liberation People’s Party), and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper).

Former Chief Justice David Maraga is also in the race under the United Green Movement (UGM) ticket.

In recent months, Matiangi has stepped up his political activities across the country after resigning from an international post, to focus on his campaign.

His candidature now places Jubilee at the center of opposition realignment talks ahead of 2027.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Matiangi dances into 2027 politics, declares Jubilee his party of choice

Clad in a navy suit, Matiangi joined a group of excited young supporters in a lively dance session.

22 minutes ago

Kenya

Uhuru’s last gamble: Revenge, legacy or 2027 power play with Matiang’i?

After failing to stop Ruto in 2022 even with state power, is Uhuru’s comeback about revenge, rewriting his legacy, or one final power play?

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jubilee seeks renewal at Special NDC attended by Uhuru, Matiangi

Speculation has been mounting about Matiangi’s possible role in Jubilee’s revival as he eyes the presidency in 2027 under an opposition alliance including Wiper...

1 week ago

Headlines

Governor Arati now declares support for Matiang’i’s 2027 Presidential

However, the Governor clarified that he is currently working with the National Government purely to ensure development projects are delivered to Kisii County.

September 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju bows out of Jubilee, says he respects party’s new path as outfit rallies behind Matiangi

His exit comes even as Jubilee officials rally behind former Interior CS Fred Matiangi as their preferred flag bearer for the 2027 presidential contest.

August 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo downplays flagbearer question as he leads allied opposition in Western tour

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said while the coalition intends to settle on a single candidate, discussions around a flagbearer are premature.

July 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, Kioni leadership in Jubilee party gazetted ending years of wrangles

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and her EALA counterpart Kanini Kega, who had briefly declared themselves party leaders, were removed from their positions.

July 1, 2025

Kenya

Opposition slams ‘Ruto-Raila IEBC nominees’ as plot to rig 2027 polls

The leaders announced plans to form a parallel electoral body, the People’s IEBC, described as a citizen-led watchdog.

May 13, 2025