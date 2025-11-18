Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Opposition Alliance taps Zein Abubakar to develop Presidential Candidate selection plan

“the secretariat will sit together and come up with a formula that will be agreed upon by the principals. That formula will then be used to make the final determination,” Mbui said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Former Constitution of Kenya Review Commissioner and East African legislator Zein Abubakar is among the personalities tasked with drafting a formula that will be used to select a presidential candidate for the united opposition alliance.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui said the formula will be presented to the coalition principals for deliberation and possible adoption.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Every political party has seconded individuals to that group, so that secretariat will sit together and come up with a formula that will be agreed upon by the principals. That formula will then be used to make the final determination,” he said.

Mbui added that the coalition is in no rush to unveil its candidate.

“I know people are anxious to know who the candidate is. We are also not of the opinion that we should do it very quickly. We want to make sure we do it right so that we retain everybody. We don’t want anyone walking out of the coalition because they are unhappy,” the Kathiani MP explained.

He also confirmed that a separate team has been established to develop a manifesto that will be marketed by members of the joint opposition as they popularise the alliance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The team is big. It has members working on campaign strategy, a team dealing with the manifesto, a team making the decision on who the flagbearer will be, and another outlining how we want the next government to look. The secretariat has been proposed by members from various political parties that are coalescing to work together in the next regime,” he said.

Jubilee Party’s Fred Matiang’i, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, and Martha Karua of the People’s Liberation Party have already declared their interest in vying for the presidency in 2027.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku dismisses ‘stupid’ claims Gachagua visited his grandmother in Mbeere

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has dismissed as false claims that DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua visited his grandmother’s homestead during campaigns in Mbeere North,...

37 minutes ago

Featured

Wetang’ula summons Murkomen over delayed ID issuance in Northern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula wants Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to brief the House on the status of...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kasipul candidates risk disqualification for breaching campaign schedule

In a preliminary ruling after hearing four complaints linked to the upcoming by-election, the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee advised ODM’s Boyd...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki promises opponents bruising battle as Mbeere North race heats up

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned rivals of a fierce battle in the Mbeere North by-election, saying UDA is fully prepared to secure victory...

5 hours ago

Featured

Gachagua, Kindiki Lead High-Stakes Campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Gachagua said a victory in Mbeere North would symbolically restore the respect and dignity of the Embu community.

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Cervical cancer vaccines save over 1 million lives in lower-income countries

More than 1 million cervical cancer deaths have been prevented, and an estimated 86 million girls are now protected against the leading cause of...

17 hours ago

EDUCATION

MP Nyoro warns proposed day school cuts will jeopardize free education gains

The former House Budget Committee Chairman argues the reduction would necessitate parents paying an additional Ksh9,300, potentially increasing annual school fees to over Ksh20,000,...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 200 judges converge in Nairobi for global forum on refugee and migration law

Over 200 judges meet in Nairobi for the 14th IARMJ World Conference, discussing refugee and migration law, AI in justice, climate-driven migration, and judicial...

1 day ago