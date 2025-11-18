Opposition Alliance taps Zein Abubakar to develop Presidential Candidate selection plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Former Constitution of Kenya Review Commissioner and East African legislator Zein Abubakar is among the personalities tasked with drafting a formula that will be used to select a presidential candidate for the united opposition alliance.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui said the formula will be presented to the coalition principals for deliberation and possible adoption.

“Every political party has seconded individuals to that group, so that secretariat will sit together and come up with a formula that will be agreed upon by the principals. That formula will then be used to make the final determination,” he said.

Mbui added that the coalition is in no rush to unveil its candidate.

“I know people are anxious to know who the candidate is. We are also not of the opinion that we should do it very quickly. We want to make sure we do it right so that we retain everybody. We don’t want anyone walking out of the coalition because they are unhappy,” the Kathiani MP explained.

He also confirmed that a separate team has been established to develop a manifesto that will be marketed by members of the joint opposition as they popularise the alliance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The team is big. It has members working on campaign strategy, a team dealing with the manifesto, a team making the decision on who the flagbearer will be, and another outlining how we want the next government to look. The secretariat has been proposed by members from various political parties that are coalescing to work together in the next regime,” he said.

Jubilee Party’s Fred Matiang’i, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, and Martha Karua of the People’s Liberation Party have already declared their interest in vying for the presidency in 2027.