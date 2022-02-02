Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi said the party will field candidates in all elective posts during the August elections apart from the presidency/DAP Kenya

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DAP Kenya to field candidates in all races except presidential contest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has disputed rumors that the party will have joint nominations for the upcoming August polls with Azimio La Umoja Movement headed by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi said the party will field candidates in all elective posts during the August elections apart from the presidency.

“We do not want confusion at all. We do not want people saying things about our party that even us are not aware of. We have said we will support Raila Odinga for presidency, but we will field the rest of the posts. We are a capable party and we will change political landscape in Western and the country at large,” said Wamunyinyi.

He assured members that the party has not signed any agreement with any political party.

“Let us all believe in our party and I can assure you more members will join us, and we will become bigger by day. Very soon we are going to have a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting. Our party is strong, and we have enough aspirants to field,” he said.

Deputy Party leader Ayub Savula assured that the Party will have free, fair and credible nominations for all aspirants.

“I am in touch with our coalition secretariat and just in case of anything, we all be notified. So far, our common denominator is Raila Odinga but in the other posts let our people square it out during the nominations and I am sure in Western and other parts of the country, we shall carry the day,” Savula said.

They spoke while receiving Butere Member of Parliament Tindi Mwale who decamped from Amani National Congress (ANC) party led by Musalia Mudavadi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I hear we are being accused of being bought. Do I look like I can be bought? I am here because there was so much secrets in ANC that even during our NDC I was also shaken by the earthquake because I had no idea of what transpired,” Mwale said.

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya membership is mostly made up of a breakaway faction from FORD- Kenya and ANC parties.

Soon after the outfit was unveiled at a convention held at Nairobi’s Bomas of Kenya on December 14, 2021 DAP-K announced its decision to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement, an ODM-led alliance supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

2 lawmakers ditch Mudavadi’s ANC to join ex-House Speaker Marende in DAP

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 — Two elected Members of Parliament decamped for Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) on Monday to join the newly...

January 24, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Scramble for the Luyha vote intensifies as pro-Raila group unveils regional party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The battle for Luyha votes ahead of the 2022 General Election has intensified with the entry of the newly...

December 14, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wamunyinyi, Eseli named leaders of regional outfit to rival ANC and FORD-Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyinyi and his counterpart from Tongaren Eseli Simiyu were Tuesday named as Party Leader and Secretary...

December 14, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wamunyinyi-led faction bolts out of FORD Kenya to assemble new outfit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – After 19 months of wrangling in Ford Kenya over the party’s leadersghip Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren...

December 2, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wamunyinyi-led Ford Kenya faction dismisses Wetangula’s NDC at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Ford Kenya party faction led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has dismissed the National Delegates Conference (NDC) held...

November 4, 2021

Top stories

Ford Kenya holds National Delegates Conference despite court order halting it

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4- Ford Kenya party held its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Thursday despite an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT)...

November 4, 2021