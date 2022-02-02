DAP Kenya to field candidates in all races except presidential contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has disputed rumors that the party will have joint nominations for the upcoming August polls with Azimio La Umoja Movement headed by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi said the party will field candidates in all elective posts during the August elections apart from the presidency.

“We do not want confusion at all. We do not want people saying things about our party that even us are not aware of. We have said we will support Raila Odinga for presidency, but we will field the rest of the posts. We are a capable party and we will change political landscape in Western and the country at large,” said Wamunyinyi.

He assured members that the party has not signed any agreement with any political party.

“Let us all believe in our party and I can assure you more members will join us, and we will become bigger by day. Very soon we are going to have a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting. Our party is strong, and we have enough aspirants to field,” he said.

Deputy Party leader Ayub Savula assured that the Party will have free, fair and credible nominations for all aspirants.

“I am in touch with our coalition secretariat and just in case of anything, we all be notified. So far, our common denominator is Raila Odinga but in the other posts let our people square it out during the nominations and I am sure in Western and other parts of the country, we shall carry the day,” Savula said.

They spoke while receiving Butere Member of Parliament Tindi Mwale who decamped from Amani National Congress (ANC) party led by Musalia Mudavadi.

“I hear we are being accused of being bought. Do I look like I can be bought? I am here because there was so much secrets in ANC that even during our NDC I was also shaken by the earthquake because I had no idea of what transpired,” Mwale said.

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya membership is mostly made up of a breakaway faction from FORD- Kenya and ANC parties.

Soon after the outfit was unveiled at a convention held at Nairobi’s Bomas of Kenya on December 14, 2021 DAP-K announced its decision to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement, an ODM-led alliance supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.