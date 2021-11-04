Wamunyinyi-led Ford Kenya faction dismisses Wetangula’s NDC at Bomas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Ford Kenya party faction led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has dismissed the National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at the Bomas of Kenya, describing it as “null and void.”

Wamunyinyi said the meeting by the Moses Wetangula-led group was held in violation of an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) that restrained both factions.

“We as law-abiding Kenyans and Ford Kenya as a party that respects the rule of law, we quickly consulted citizens and decided that we obey the court order however, we are aware that the other faction is going ahead to hold an NDC in total violation of a court order this is the kind of people we’re dealing with,” Wamunyinyi told a news conference Thursday.

Wetangula’s Ford Kenya faction held its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Thursday despite the court order.

During the controversial NDC, Wetangula was endorsed as the party’s presidential flag bearer in next year’s elections.

“This is a party where democracy thrives,” he said, and thanked delegates for endorsing him and assured that “Once elected as president I will ensure Kenya takes its stage in the world scene as a peacemaker in the region and globe.”

The NDC however, turned chaotic and one person was shot and seriously injured.

Reports indicate that the fracas occurred during elections for new officials, but there were contradicting reports on who exactly opened fire.

Journalists covering the event said they heard gunshots inside the auditorium before an ambulance rushed the injured person to hospital.

A man believed to be a bodyguard to one of the party’s top officials at the delegates conference was arrested after the shooting.

Sources said the official had rejected a decision by the delegates, causing drama during which her bodyguard opened fire to protect her.

The meeting however, continued after the brief disruption

The party leadership has had wrangles since last year, with both Wetangula and Wamunyinyi insisting that they are bonafide officials.

“If you purport to stage a coup in a party, you must ensure you succeed or be prepared to be dead on arrival,” Wetangula said of Wamunyinyi’s attempt to wrestle the party from him.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal said it suspended the NDC pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by Crispinus Barasa under a certificate of urgency.

“That pending inter parties hearing and determination of the Notice of Motion application dated November 2, 2021, interim orders for injunction be and are hereby issued restraining the second respondent from proceeding with the NDC,” the tribunal ruled.