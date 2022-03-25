Wamunyinyi, Simiyu to lead DAP through proxies pending formal exit from FORD – Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — The Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) has allayed fears of a political coup within the newly formed party after a gazetted list of officials emerged with its de facto leaders missing.

In a gazette notice released on Thursday by Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, the names of perceived party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi (MP, Kanduyi) and taunted Secretary General Eseli Simiyu (MP, Tongaren) were nowhere to be found on the list.

Simiyu however clarified during a press conference on Friday that the gazetted list contained names of founding officials since they were yet to officially quit Ford Kenya when the records were being placed at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

He noted that the window was not open for them to decamp to DAP-K as they would have risked losing their seats.

“As you know we were listed under Ford Kenya and in the event we moved to Democratic Action Party of Kenya, we would risk losing our seats and occasioning a by election,” Simiyu said.

The Tongaren MP mentioned that changes will be instituted in a few days with the deadline of submission of party lists expected on March 26.

“I want to tell you not to read much into the gazette notice. Proper changes will be made and new leadership structures will be gazetted in a gazette notice by ORPP in a few days,” noted Simiyu.

Uncertainties gripped the party after the notice listing David Simiyu Muchele as National Chairperson and Bernard Wanjala Masanja as Secretary-General emerged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 20 (1) (a), (c) and (e) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, and Regulations 5,6,7 and 8 of the Political Parties (Registration) Regulations, 2019, the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that Democratic Action Party–Kenya intends to make changes in their particulars as follows,” said Nderitu.

The Registrar of political parties directed any political party with complains on the gazette notice to submit them within 7 days.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political party shall within seven (7) days from the date of this publication make their written submissions to the Registrar of Political Parties,” Nderitu stated.