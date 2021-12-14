Scramble for the Luyha vote intensifies as pro-Raila group unveils regional party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The battle for Luyha votes ahead of the 2022 General Election has intensified with the entry of the newly launched Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K).

The party steered by Kanduyi legislator Wafula Wamunyinyi as its leader and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu as the Secretary General on Tuesday resolved to support Raila Odinga’s presidency under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10.

DAP-K membership is mostly made up of a breakaway faction from Senator Moses Wetangula’s FORD- Kenya Party.

“Democratic will field candidates in all positions across the country apart from presidency. We support the handshake, and we will therefore support the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga in the 2022 polls,” said Wamunyinyi during the first National Delegate Congress of the DAP-K at Bomas of Kenya.

The resolution by DAP-K throws into disarray calls for the western bloc to unite behind a single presidential contender.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Wetangula, who have committed to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), have expressed interest in contesting for the presidency. They skipped Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Convention on December 10 in an apparent move to avoid endorsing his candidature.

The move by DAP-K to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement is said to be one of the political arsenals by Odinga to get a chunk of votes from the western region.

Simiyu vowed that they party will ensure they ring fence support for Odinga in the western region in the 2022 polls as well as popularize the newly launched party.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who was in attendance, urged Mudavadi to choose between supporting Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto, even as he defined the 2022 presidential contest as two-horse race.

“I send you (delegates) greetings to our brother Musalia Mudavadi tell him if he continues to stay in OKA then he will make you (Lyha nation) stay out of the government,” said Wamalwa.

Peter Munya, his counterpart in the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the time was right for Odinga to become the president in the country, urging the Western Kenya not to be left behind in the incoming government.

“We need one nation will equal rights and that’s what Raila Odinga is going for and this is the opportune time. Am glad that DAP-K have seen the light and will ensure that Odinga gets the vote and that dark forces will not get into power,” stated Munya.

Mudavadi and Wetangula have been crisscrossing counties in western region with an aim of solidifying support with plans to zone constituencies for purposes of fielding joint candidates.

In May, Wetang’ula and Mudavadi revealed that Ford Kenya and ANC parties had teamed up to push for the unity of western region. The two parties formed a committee to discuss how the elusive Luhya unity could be achieved ahead of 2022 elections.

Going by past performances in presidential elections, Mudavadi has been unable to secure majority support in his home turf.

In 2013, Odinga trounced Mudavadi in his backyard when the ANC boss ran for president on the UDF party ticket.

In 2022 polls, the ODM leader is deploying all tactics to ensure that he ring fences his support in Western Kenya – one of his other support bases in which he has previously polled favorably.