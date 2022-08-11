DAP-K’s Wamunyinyi, Eseli lose MP seats to Ford Kenya candidates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 11- Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Secretary General Eseli Simiyu have both lost their Member of Parliament seats in Kanduyi and Tongaren respectively, to Ford- Kenya candidates.

In the Kanduyi Parliamentary race Ford Kenya’s John Makali emerged the winner after garnering 32,099 votes against Wamunyinyi’s 20,240 votes.

ODM’s Alfred Khangati came third with 12,970 votes.

In Tongaren John Chikati of Ford K trounced the incumbent Eseli Simiyu of DAP-K after garnering 20,108 votes, Simiyu only managed 9,802 votes.