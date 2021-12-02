Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kanduyi Member of National Assembly Wafula Wamunyinyi/Handout

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wamunyinyi-led faction bolts out of FORD Kenya to assemble new outfit

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – After 19 months of wrangling in Ford Kenya over the party’s leadersghip Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu have finally yielded the party to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Wamunyinyi stated his faction had resolved to chart its own path and come December 14 they will be forming a rival political party.

“We have resolved we won’t be held ransom by the court. The elections are around the corner and this fights are not helpful,” said Wamunyinyi.

The Kanduyi legislator said they did not walk out without a fight as chairpersons of party branches from 32 counties will be joining their new party.

“We urge our loyal members to join us. As you are all aware, we support the handshake and Azimio la Umoja,” said Wamunyinyi as he made reference to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign which enjoys the backing of senior government officials.

The two leaders accused Wetangula of micromanaging Ford Kenya with utter disregard to the law.

He termed the National Delegate Congress held at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi which culminated in the endorsement of Wetangula as the presidential flag bearer as an illegality.

“Let Wetangula continue with his illegalities, we will catch up with him sooner than later,” said Simiyu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The decision by Wamunyinyi and Simiyu, who unsuccessfully staged a coup in the party, came days after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu published newly ratified officials by a National Delegate Congress held by Wetangula’s wing.

The gazzete notice dated November 25 invited written submissions by those with reservations on the proposed changes within seven days.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ford Kenya official arrested over gun drama during NDC at Bomas of Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5-A senior Ford Kenya official has been arrested over the Thursday shooting of a delegate at the Bomas of Kenya during...

November 5, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wetangula endorsed Ford Kenya presidential candidate by controversial NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Senator Moses Wetangula has received blessings of his Ford Kenya party to vie for the presidency in next year’s...

November 4, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wamunyinyi-led Ford Kenya faction dismisses Wetangula’s NDC at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Ford Kenya party faction led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has dismissed the National Delegates Conference (NDC) held...

November 4, 2021

Top stories

One person shot, injured during Ford Kenya NDC at Bomas of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – At least one person was shot and seriously injured on Thursday during a fracas at the Ford Kenya National...

November 4, 2021

Top stories

Ford Kenya holds National Delegates Conference despite court order halting it

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4- Ford Kenya party held its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Thursday despite an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT)...

November 4, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blow to Wetangula as court stops planned FORD Kenya NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has suffered a major blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspended...

November 3, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi maintains opposition to State-backed candidate as OKA tours western Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders kicked-off their two-day campaigns in the Western region on Friday where they reiterated...

October 30, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

OKA leaders take popularization campaigns to Western, Central Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The One Kenya Alliance, OKA, was on Friday set to embark on a rigorous meet the people campaign tour...

October 29, 2021