Wamunyinyi-led faction bolts out of FORD Kenya to assemble new outfit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – After 19 months of wrangling in Ford Kenya over the party’s leadersghip Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu have finally yielded the party to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Wamunyinyi stated his faction had resolved to chart its own path and come December 14 they will be forming a rival political party.

“We have resolved we won’t be held ransom by the court. The elections are around the corner and this fights are not helpful,” said Wamunyinyi.

The Kanduyi legislator said they did not walk out without a fight as chairpersons of party branches from 32 counties will be joining their new party.

“We urge our loyal members to join us. As you are all aware, we support the handshake and Azimio la Umoja,” said Wamunyinyi as he made reference to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign which enjoys the backing of senior government officials.

The two leaders accused Wetangula of micromanaging Ford Kenya with utter disregard to the law.

He termed the National Delegate Congress held at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi which culminated in the endorsement of Wetangula as the presidential flag bearer as an illegality.

“Let Wetangula continue with his illegalities, we will catch up with him sooner than later,” said Simiyu.

The decision by Wamunyinyi and Simiyu, who unsuccessfully staged a coup in the party, came days after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu published newly ratified officials by a National Delegate Congress held by Wetangula’s wing.

The gazzete notice dated November 25 invited written submissions by those with reservations on the proposed changes within seven days.