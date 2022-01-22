“You can’t compare yourself to Kalonzo, stop the insults,” Ngilu tells Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has warned Deputy President William Ruto against making insulting remarks against leaders from the Ukambani region during his tour there.

Ngilu in particular took issue with Ruto over his recent remarks directed to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during his public rally at Kangundo, Machakos on Thursday.

“I want to ask Deputy President William Ruto to desist from the vulgar language he has on leaders. When he came to Ukambani and decided to insult Hon Kalonzo Musyoka, a well-known leader who has been in leadership for a long time,” she said.

Ruto alluded that Musyoka had lost hair in his head while supporting Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

“I have no problem with anyone, I helped Raila when he was the Prime minister, but it reached a point where I realized he does not love God, I got tired then surrendered to Kalonzo. He pushed him (Odinga) until nowadays he has no hair,” Ruto had stated.

Ngilu insisted that Musyoka can never be equated to Ruto when it comes to national leadership claiming that the Tanga tanga leader has a soiled track record when it comes to accountability.

“Kalonzo Musyoka is an honest, reliable, trustworthy who has brought peace to the country. When compare him with Ruto, it’s like day and night. Kalonzo is a leader that we know, test and tried. He is not a crook, he is not a name you can play with,” stated Ngilu.

The Kitui Governor also took issue with the tendency of Ruto to insult leaders like he did in Meru County during his campaign trail in November 16 last year, claiming that Kiraitu Murungi was forcing Raila on the people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Ruto has no name, you can’t come to Ukambani and talk ill of Kalonzo while we watch. It just won’t happen again, “stated Ngilu.