Kalonzo-led opposition cancels planned march to Police headquarters on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — The United Opposition alliance has cancelled its planned mass march to the office of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja set for Friday.

The alliance led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to instead pursue private prosecutions against twelve police officers even as it accused Kanja of obstruction of justice and political interference in the investigation of the January 25 Witima ACK Church attack.

Friday’s march was intended to demand accountability over the violent incident at the church in Othaya, where tear gas canisters were reportedly lobbed into the compound and building while former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a member of the alliance, was attending service.

Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), had earlier pledged to mobilize 100,000 Kenyans for the protest.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the opposition said it would no longer engage the Inspector General, alleging deliberate blocking of investigations into Othaya chaos.

“On January 30, we met the Inspector General regarding the violent attack at Witima ACK Church and the attempted assassination of Rigathi Gachagua. We left that meeting in good faith, believing investigations would proceed independently,” the statement read.

“We have, however, since been reliably informed that investigations into the Witima ACK Church attack have in fact been concluded.”

The opposition further claimed that the investigative file, ready for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), was intercepted by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, with directions that no prosecution should take place.

‘Criminal abuse of power’

According to the United Opposition, twelve police officers executed the attack using two Land Cruiser vehicles from Nairobi, and two Members of Parliament from Murang’a and Nyeri counties allegedly financed the operation.

They described the reported blocking of the file as a “criminal abuse of power.”

The opposition accused the Inspector General of presiding over a police force “turned into a private militia for the protection of those in power”.

The opposition said it would pursue private prosecutions against all identified perpetrators, invoking Article 157(6)(b) of the Constitution, which allows individuals to institute criminal proceedings when the State fails to act.

“The perpetrators of this cowardly act, and those who have moved to protect them, will be held to account,” the statement also signed by Gachagua and former ministers Eugene Wamalwa and Fred Matiangi read.

The United Opposition also warned that it will continue holding lawful public assemblies across the country, including Nairobi, Kisii, Nyamira, and Nakuru, and called on police not to interfere.

Gachagua has previously described the attack as an assassination attempt allegedly sanctioned by President William Ruto.

He claimed that despite scheduled appointments with opposition leaders to track progress on issues such as police brutality and church attacks, the Inspector General chose to avoid them, leaving junior officers to respond.