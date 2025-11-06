Kalonzo Gifts Raila’s Family With Cows During Bondo Visit to Mourn Him

BONDO, Kenya, Nov 6 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday honoured the family of the late Raila Odinga with a special gift of cows during his visit to Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County, where he joined mourners in paying tribute to the fallen opposition leader.

Musyoka, accompanied by members of the Wiper Democratic Movement, the Kamba Council of Elders, and representatives of the religious community, said the gesture symbolized respect, unity, and long-standing friendship between the Kamba and Luo communities.

“We have come to stand with the Odinga family, to celebrate the life and legacy of our brother and comrade Raila Amolo Odinga,” Kalonzo said. “The cows are a humble token of respect and solidarity with the family and the people of Nyanza.”

The delegation first convened in Kisumu, where Kalonzo met party members and regional leaders, before proceeding to Opoda Farm and Kang’o ka Jaramogi, the resting place of the Odinga family patriarchs.

Kalonzo described Raila as a towering figure in Kenya’s democratic journey, whose sacrifices, courage, and vision transformed the nation’s politics.

“Raila’s contribution to Kenya’s freedom and justice will forever be remembered. He stood for what was right, even when it came at great personal cost,” he said.

The former Vice President was received by members of the Odinga family, local leaders, and community elders who thanked him for his visit and his symbolic gesture of unity.

Religious leaders present offered prayers for the Odinga family and called for continued peace and togetherness as Kenyans mourn the veteran politician.

The visit comes amid a steady stream of national and international delegations to Bondo, where condolence messages continue to pour in celebrating Raila’s life and legacy.