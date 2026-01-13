Connect with us

Justice Ndung’u (left) joins the Commission as the Supreme Court’s representative, having been elected unopposed by her peers, while Olwande (right) takes up the seat representing Magistrates/JSC

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Koome installs 2 new JSC members

Chief Justice Martha Koome has sworn in Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u and Everlyne Olwande as members of the Judicial Service Commission, strengthening judicial leadership and governance in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has sworn in Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u and Chief Magistrate Everlyne Olwande as new members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Koome presided over the inauguration of the two at a brief ceremony at JSC offices on Tuesday morning.

Justice Ndung’u joins the Commission as the Supreme Court’s representative, while Olwande takes up the seat representing Magistrates.

Justice Ndung’u replaces the late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, who passed away on December 17, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

The election of Justice Ndung’u was conducted under the supervision of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Dr. Swalhah Yusuf, in accordance with the Judicial Service Act, 2011, which requires a new nominee within 21 days of a vacancy.

“Lady Justice Ndung’u’s election ensures continuity in Supreme Court representation at the JSC and reinforces the Judiciary’s commitment to strong institutional governance, integrity, and constitutionalism,” the office of Chief Justice Koome said in a statement.

11-member panel

Justice Ndung’u has served on the Supreme Court since June 2011 and is widely regarded as a leading jurist and human rights advocate, with landmark contributions in constitutional interpretation, gender justice, and promotion of equality in Kenya.

In addition to her new role at the JSC, she chairs several key Judiciary committees, including the Judiciary Committee on Elections and the Employee Protection and Inclusion Committee, highlighting her influence in institutional governance.

The election was conducted by Supreme Court members, including Chief Justice Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko.

The Judicial Service Commission, established under Article 171(2) of the Constitution, is composed of the Chief Justice as Chairperson, one Supreme Court Judge, one Court of Appeal Judge, one High Court Judge, one Magistrate, the Attorney General, two advocates, a nominee of the Public Service Commission, and two members of the public appointed by the President with approval of the National Assembly.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary serves as Secretary to the Commission, ensuring continuity and effective administration.

