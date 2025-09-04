Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mukhisa Kituyi resigned as Secretary General of UNCTAD to vie for the presidency in Kenya's 2022 election. /CFM-FILE.

Top stories

Mukhisa Kituyi Picked as Voice of United Opposition

During his long political career, Kituyi emerged as a strong debater and negotiator. He once served as Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament and chaired the Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee. On the regional front, he was at the centre of major trade negotiations, chairing councils of African and COMESA trade ministers and leading talks at the World Trade Organization during the Doha Round.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Former UN trade chief Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi has been unveiled as the new spokesperson and Head of Secretariat for the United Opposition, a coalition of parties seeking to build a formidable challenge against President William Ruto in 2027.

The announcement came on Wednesday evening through former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who confirmed the appointment after a strategy meeting with other leaders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The United Opposition has appointed Hon. Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi as their spokesperson and the Head of the Opposition Secretariat,” he wrote on X.

Dr. Kituyi is best known for steering the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for eight years, from 2013 to 2021. Before his international posting, he held senior roles at home, including Minister for Trade and Industry in President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, and earlier, Member of Parliament for Kimilili for 15 years.

During his long political career, Kituyi emerged as a strong debater and negotiator. He once served as Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament and chaired the Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee. On the regional front, he was at the centre of major trade negotiations, chairing councils of African and COMESA trade ministers and leading talks at the World Trade Organization during the Doha Round.

The coalition that has brought him on board is still a loose arrangement, but it groups together six parties: Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party, Kalonzo’s Wiper, Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party, Eugene Wamalwa’s Democratic Action Party–Kenya, Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party, and Jubilee, represented by chairman Torome Saitoti and backed by former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Although the alliance has yet to formalise its structure, its leaders — among them Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Karua, Wamalwa, Matiang’i, Muturi, Kituyi and former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi — have been meeting frequently to tighten their ranks and project unity.

Wednesday’s gathering was as much about consolidating the group as it was about public messaging. Attendees sought to quell speculation of internal rifts by presenting Kituyi as the coalition’s face, while also planning upcoming joint activities, including a rally in Kisii next week.

Insiders said the meeting also gave leaders a chance to take stock after Gachagua’s recent declaration of interest in the presidency. Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who attended, said the talks were meant to “iron out issues of coordination” and to show the public that “the opposition remains united.”

For the coalition, bringing in Dr. Kituyi signals a move to elevate its image beyond local politics by drawing on his global experience in governance and trade diplomacy. His appointment is expected to provide both credibility and strategic direction as the opposition seeks to craft a common ticket for 2027.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Ex-Unctad chief Kituyi to head United Opposition Secretariat

The appointment, confirmed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, follows a meeting of opposition leaders at the Wiper Party headquarters.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to the country Thursday afternoon after a 42-day tour of the United States, touching down at Jomo Kenyatta...

August 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Castigates Gachagua Over ‘Cousin’ Remarks

He called on Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto’s unity and development agenda

August 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Gachagua Had Power but Delivered Nothing for His People

DP Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s recent attempts to position himself as a champion for Mt Kenya interests.

July 31, 2025

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Kenya’s Future Won’t Be Built on Ethnic Entitlement

Apparently, the political class learnt nothing from the June 2024 demonstrations, which began as a genuine civic awakening before descending into chaos, thanks to...

July 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

I strongly condemn activist Boniface Mwangi’s arrest: Kalonzo

Kalonzo says lawyers from the opposition have instructions to secure Mwangi’s release immediately.

July 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua in Boston to engage diaspora community

Gachagua who was accompanied by his Wife Pastor Dorcas was received at Bostan Logan International Airport by Kenyans living in Boston.

July 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He took tribalism to the US’: Duale on Gachagua Diaspora meetings

The criticism came days after Gachagua faced backlash for urging Gen Z protesters to abandon the streets and register as voters for 2027, remarks...

July 17, 2025