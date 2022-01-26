Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Senate passed the Political Parties Amendment Bill without any changes after 28 members voted yes against 4 who voted no. /CFM

Kenya

Uhuru, Raila have last laugh as Senators pass the ‘Azimio’ Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – The Senate has passed the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 without any amendments.

Twenty-Eight Senators voted for the passage of the Bill against four during the Wednesday special sitting.

Consequently, the Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka will transmit the Bill back to the National Assembly where Speaker Justin Muturi will hand it over to the President for assent.

The five-hour debate on the Bill was devoid of any chaos despite Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who were opposed to the Bill putting up a spirited fight.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen led his colleagues in opposing the Bill but their efforts was fruitless.

Murkomen, Samson Cherarkey (Nandi), Petronilla Were (nominated), Isaac Mwaura (nominated), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) were some of the members who amendments to the Bill.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua who had an amendment withdrew.

“This is a terrible, hopeless, useless Bill. This bill fails all tests. It fails the tests of drafting in terms of language. It fails the test of corresponding with other bills, including the Elections Act. It also fails miserably, the constitutional test,” Murkomen said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Senator Cherarkey said it was unfortunate that a lot of effort was being put to pass an unconstitutional Bill.

“The report is disappointing and it does not live up to the standards. It will be embarrassing to the Senate if this Bill is passed, we will be embarrassed by the courts of law because these provisions contained in the Bill are unconstitutional, illegal, and they are being used by a few individuals to fight political wars,” he said.

The implementation of the Bill will now pave way for the formation of coalition political parties in the country notably the Azimio La Umoja Coalition which is being led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Some legislators have however in the past threatened to move to court to challenge the constitutionality of the Bill.

House Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio had earlier during the debate rallied his colleagues in passing the Bill noting that it was timely and that it would streamline the activities of political parties in the country.

“The importance of political parties for democracy, cannot be overstated. A healthy, resilient democracy is based on inclusiveness, which political parties and representative institutions are in a key position to safeguard,” he said.

He submitted that the Bill if passed would give political parties more autonomy by encouraging individuals and citizen participation and in the long strengthen democracy in the country.

“Without political parties, voters would have to individually evaluate every candidate in every election. Political parties however, enable the electorate to make judgments for just a few groups and then apply their judgment of the party to all the candidates affiliated with that group,” he said.

House Minority Leader James Orengo defended the constitutionality of the Bil noting that its provisions are lawful and that its opposition is largely political.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I understand that there are those people whenever a new idea comes, they will always be opposed to it,” he said.

Orengo drummed up support for the Bill submitting that it would give more clarity in the formation of political parties in the country.

“This Bill would make it possible for these coalitions to operate in such a way that every party and every individual who is a member of the party which forms part of that coalition would know that their rights are enshrined under a legal framework to deal with problems that may arise,” he said.

The Chair of the House Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee and Nyamira Senator Okongo Oognei who oversaw the public participation stage of the Bill noted that the legislative proposal received overwhelming support from members of the public and urged his colleagues to pass it.

“Out of 25 bodies and individuals that appeared before us, 21 of those public bodies, civil society, profession organizations and individuals are in support of this bill, that is in record,” he said.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja supported the Bill albeit with reservations and pleaded with his colleagues to ventilate on it soberly.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. These laws won’t be applied to only one side of the elections. It’ll be applied to both sides. if it’s a bad law it is going to be bad for everyone if it is a good law it is going to be good for everyone,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Senators differ on constitutionality of Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – Senators on Wednesday differed on the legality of the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 as its debate got underway in day-two of the special sitting....

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

A bad idea, by the wrong people, for the wrong reasons: Kuria’s verdict on Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) Party Leader Moses Kuria has termed the Azimio La Umoja Movement, which was launched by...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hustling Kenyans are more disappointed in you: Mudavadi to Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Head of State...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

MKF courts non-GEMA communities in a bid to popularize Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — The Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) comprised of top businessmen from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s central region backyard have now strategized...

8 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Australia has no favorites in the Kenyan election: envoy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Australian High Commissioner to Kenya, Luke Williams, has said Canberra has no preferred presidential candidate in the upcoming State...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lusaka invites amendments on Azimio Bill ahead of Senate debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Senators were on Wednesday afternoon set to begin debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 during day-two of...

11 hours ago

Top stories

Raila’s pledge to Maasai and GEMA communities if elected president

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has assured the Maasai and GEMA communities of economic liberation if elected...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators protest Azimio-linked ban on foreign travel, blame central govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 — Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has ordered a probe into allegations that a section of Senators were blocked from travelling...

1 day ago