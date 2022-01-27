Connect with us

Kenya

Quorum hitch forces Senate to adjourn special sitting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – The Senate was on Thursday forced to prematurely adjourn its morning special sitting after the House lacked quorum to transact business.

According to the House Standing Orders, 15 Senators are needed to be in the chamber or attend virtually for the House to proceed with its business.

The House had been recalled for a three-day special sitting and Thursday was to be its last.

The special sitting had been triggered by the debate on the Political Parties Amendment Act 2021 which was on Wednesday evening unanimously passed by the House.

The House Deputy Speaker and Uasin Gishu Senator Magaret Kamar ordered the division bell to be rung for five minutes but even that did not yield results as no members showed up.

Only six members were in the chamber and five were online.

“There being no quorum, the Senate stands adjourned until Thursday at 2.30pm,” Kamar announced.

The House had lined up a series of Bills for debate including the Heritage and Museum Bill, the County Oversight and Accountability Bill, the County Governments Amendment Bill among others.

