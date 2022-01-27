Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Senator Murkomen singled out the House Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and accused him of being a passive leader who has failed to offer solid leadership since his elevation to the role/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

You’ve allowed vote-buying to thrive in Senate: Murkomen to Poghisio

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – The Senate leadership has been accused of being used to stifle debate by perpetuating a culture of  ‘voting machines’ in the House.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kichumba Murkomen launched an onslaught against the House leadership on Wednesday during the heated debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 which was passed without amendments.

Senator Murkomen singled out the House Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and accused him of being a passive leader who has failed to offer solid leadership since his elevation to the role.

“If history will be written of this House, it will be said there was a very silent Majority Leader who guides people on nothing in this chamber, speaks to nothing, speaks to no Bill and gets extremely irritated when debate of this House is going on. Please can we have some intellectual leadership from the Majority Leader not just coming here to vote?” he posed.

Twenty-eight Senators voted for the Bill against four who opposed it. Senator Murkomen, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua opposed the Bill.

The quartet all allies of the Deputy President William Ruto put up a spirited show but their submissions were repulsed by the pro-handshake team comprising of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies.

Poghisio did not however, take Murkomen’s remarks lightly. He fired back and told off Murkomen saying he had a personal vendetta against him since his unceremonious ouster as the House Majority Leader.

“Senator Murkomen is a very angry man that he is not the Majority Leader and it is not my fault. This anger that Murkomen carries is really causing a lot of problems, not only here even outside Parliament he is still angry with me everywhere he goes,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Senator Cherargei alleged that his 28 colleagues were bribed with Sh100,000 each to vote for the Bill that now awaits presidential assent.

“This law will not be allowed and it is unfortunate because Parliament will be embarrassed by the courts of law because the process has been shrouded in violence, intimidation, blackmail and bribery. My colleagues were being intimidated. You could tell even when we are doing the debate you could tell from across the aisle people who were in morbid fear,” he said.

He said a team of lawyers are already preparing to move to court to challenge the constitutionality of the Bill that has paved way for the formation of coalition political parties.

Senate Speaker is expected to transmit the Bill back to his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi who will then forward it to President Uhuru Kenyatta for assenting.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Quorum hitch forces Senate to adjourn special sitting

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – The Senate was on Thursday forced to prematurely adjourn its morning special sitting after the House lacked quorum to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Senators differ on constitutionality of Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – Senators on Wednesday differed on the legality of the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 as its debate got underway in day-two of the special sitting....

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lusaka invites amendments on Azimio Bill ahead of Senate debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Senators were on Wednesday afternoon set to begin debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 during day-two of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators protest Azimio-linked ban on foreign travel, blame central govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 — Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has ordered a probe into allegations that a section of Senators were blocked from travelling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio Bill battle moves to Senate as Lusaka calls Special Sitting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The Senate is on Tuesday, January 11, set to re-convene for a special sitting to commence debate on the...

January 6, 2022

County News

Nakuru transitions from municipality to Kenya’s fourth city

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has conferred the city status to the Nakuru municipality making it the fourth city in the...

December 1, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court reinstates Isaac Mwaura as Senator after Jubilee purge

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The High Court has overturned a decision by the ruling Jubilee Party to expel and de-register nominated Senator Isaac...

November 25, 2021

County News

Kananu in trouble for snubbing Senate committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Senators have reprimanded Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu after she failed to make an appearance before the Senate Devolution Committee...

November 17, 2021