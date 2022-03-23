Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The National Assembly. /CFM-FILE.

Politics

Election fever as MPs skip Parliament to campaign ahead of August polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – The pressure of preparations ahead of the August 9 General Election is taking its toll on MPs, with many now skipping plenary sessions to go up-country and campaign for re-election.

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi was forced to adjourn the Wednesday morning sitting due to a lack of quorum.

Cheboi called the Session to order shortly after 9.30 am but was forced to call it off at 9.50 am

This is after the Whips failed to raise the required quorum of fifty MPs required to transact business.

Cheboi ordered for the quorum bell to be rang for 10 minutes.

He ordered for the bell to be rang for another five minutes but the required number could still not be achieved.

“Order MPs, I have given 10 minutes that we ask members from wherever they are to come to Chamber. We at this time have 39 of us and we have the two Whips, waiting to come in, so even if they were to come in we would be 41 so what that means is that we don’t have quorum even after having given an extra 5 minutes. So Honorable MPs, I will do what is necessary,” the Deputy Speaker said as he rose to communicate the adjournment of the House till 2.30 pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

MPs fast-track consideration of three election-related laws

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – With only 139 days left before Kenyans go to the polls on August 9, National Assembly members began fast-tracking...

2 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly to resume sittings after 3-week break

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Members of the National Assembly were expected to resume sittings on Tuesday afternoon after a three-week break in which...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

SHOFCO holds MCA aspirants’ debates in Kisumu, Mombasa

Through its SHOFCO Urban Network (SUN) program, the organization is giving aspirants and the electorate an opportunity to interact in an open manner ahead...

March 8, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta committed to free and fair elections: Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Friday said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to free and fair elections. Speaking...

March 4, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We will unveil Azimio candidate, running mate on March 12: Raila

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 3 — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga says the Azimio La Umoja Coalition will name its presidential candidate during a...

March 3, 2022

Kenya

NCCK calls for amendment to sections of the Children’s Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called on the National Assembly to amend sections of the...

February 28, 2022

BUDGET

Sh2.075tn budget ceiling proposal triggers anger in divided House

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 — Business in the National Assembly was briefly disrupted on Thursday after MPs engaged in shouting matches and name-calling during...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

Court suspends degree requirement for MPs in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The High Court has suspended the degree requirement for Members of Parliament in the August elections until a suit...

February 24, 2022