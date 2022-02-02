Connect with us

Odinga unveiled the Azimio la Umoja Movement on December 10, 2021 when he formally declared his presidential bid during a National Delegates Congress held at the Kasarani Sports Complex in Nairobi/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Odinga’s campaign jittery as Azimio overshadows messaging

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga’s campaign team has expressed concerns over the constant queries regarding the registration of the Azimio La Umoja Movement as a coalition party.

The Chief Executive Officer of Odinga’s presidential campaign Elizabeth Meyo told Capital News on Wednesday that the continuous speculation was watering down the former Prime Minister’s campaign message.

“We are concerned that the queries about Azimio registration dates are overshadowing the other key messages of Odinga in his daily conversations with the masses,” she said.

Odinga unveiled the Azimio la Umoja Movement on December 10, 2021 when he formally declared his presidential bid during a National Delegates Congress held at the Kasarani Sports Complex in Nairobi.

He unveiled the outfit after an endorsement by the Mount Kenya Foundation, a group of influential businesspeople from President Kenyatta’s central region backyard.

Last Odinga hinted that the movement was due for registration this week.

Odinga is banking on the movement to bolster his presidential bid by allowing regional parties to join without folding their outfits.

The Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu said the movement was yet to be registered as of February 2.

Meyo pointed out that the registration date of the movement will not be a secret and assured that the public will be duly notified once all is set.

“The registration will not be a secret and we will inform the press as soon as it’s ready.  We cannot discuss specifics of the process, like dates, but will be glad to inform the media when we are ready,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta  signed the  Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law on January 27 paving the way for the formation of coalition political parties.

The recognition of an alliance as a political party in law is a first in Kenya.

