Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kalonzo and Wanjigi are said to have met in Kitui. /CFM

Kenya

Is Kalonzo seeking an alliance with Wanjigi?

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – The question on the minds of many is whether businessman Jimi Wanjigi has joined hands with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

This is after they were seen together on a number of occasions, the latest being on Wednesday when they held a meeting in Kitui.

The dalliance between the two leaders ever since the much-hyped Yatta meeting held by Musyoka has shown indications that the duo might be seeking to work together in the 2022 polls.

The businessman cum politician on twitter posted a picture with Musyoka with information scanty on the details of the meeting leaving the political arena in suspense by saying “something is loading.”

The two were also spotted together during the Amani National Congress National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya.

Earlier this month, Musyoka had called on Wanjigi to ditch ODM party and join his camp ahead of the polls during a grand meeting he held in Yatta.

“Jimi, you are my longtime friend. Please come to Wiper and join OKA,” Musyoka said.

Wanjigi has always been a supporter of ODM boss Raila Odinga but in the recent months the two have not been reading from the same script.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The businessman has faulted Odinga a number of times saying that he has changed ever since the handshake.
In Yatta, Wanjigi took to the podium to praise Musyoka as a hero.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kibwana urges Kalonzo to join Raila under Azimio La Umoja

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has urged Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to Join Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga under...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gideon Moi walk out of ANC Bomas meeting after arrival of UDA team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – One Kenya Alliance principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi on Sunday walked out of Musalia Mudavadi’s function at the...

3 days ago

County News

“You can’t compare yourself to Kalonzo, stop the insults,” Ngilu tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has warned Deputy President William Ruto against making insulting remarks against leaders from the Ukambani...

4 days ago

Top stories

My first experience in a police cell: Wanjigi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has recounted his one-night stay at the Kamukunji police cell, the first time in his life to...

7 days ago

Top stories

Jimi Wanjigi’s day in court

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts Wednesday to answer to charges of fraudulent acquisition of...

January 19, 2022

Kenya

Wanjigi says his arrest politically motivated, vows to fight on

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 18- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has denied claims that his arrest on Tuesday is linked to land tussle instead saying it is...

January 18, 2022

Kenya

Court issues order shielding Wanjigi, his wife Nzisa from arrest and prosecution

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The High Court has issued orders barring security agencies from arresting businessman Jimi Wanjigi  and his wife Nzisa over...

January 18, 2022

Kenya

Wanjigi: Why are they raiding my office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says he does not know why the police raided his Kwacha office in Westlands, on Monday...

January 18, 2022