Is Kalonzo seeking an alliance with Wanjigi?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – The question on the minds of many is whether businessman Jimi Wanjigi has joined hands with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

This is after they were seen together on a number of occasions, the latest being on Wednesday when they held a meeting in Kitui.

The dalliance between the two leaders ever since the much-hyped Yatta meeting held by Musyoka has shown indications that the duo might be seeking to work together in the 2022 polls.

The businessman cum politician on twitter posted a picture with Musyoka with information scanty on the details of the meeting leaving the political arena in suspense by saying “something is loading.”

The two were also spotted together during the Amani National Congress National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya.

Earlier this month, Musyoka had called on Wanjigi to ditch ODM party and join his camp ahead of the polls during a grand meeting he held in Yatta.

“Jimi, you are my longtime friend. Please come to Wiper and join OKA,” Musyoka said.

Wanjigi has always been a supporter of ODM boss Raila Odinga but in the recent months the two have not been reading from the same script.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The businessman has faulted Odinga a number of times saying that he has changed ever since the handshake.

In Yatta, Wanjigi took to the podium to praise Musyoka as a hero.