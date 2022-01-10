DPP Haji wants Kitutu Chache MP Onyonka investigated over remarks against Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into utterances by Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyoka against Deputy President William Ruto.

Onyoka made the utterances while addressing a gathering in Kisii County at the weekend.

“The alleged remarks captured in the video clip may be contrary to Article 33(2) of the Constitution of Kenya which provides inter alia that the right of freedom of expression does not extend to propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech of advocacy of hatred and Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act,” he said.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and copied to the Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Haji directed the investigation file to be submitted to him for action within seven days.

Onyonka becomes the second legislator to have investigations initiated against him after Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who is currently in police custody after he was accused of making utterances bordering on hate speech during Deputy President William Ruto’s mega-rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

Linturi was arraigned on Monday but no charges were read to him after the prosecution sought a week to conclude investigations.